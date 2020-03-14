e-paper
Mar 14, 2020-Saturday
Padma Award ceremony, scheduled to be held on April 3, postponed due to coronavirus

The next date and time of the award ceremony will be announced soon.

india Updated: Mar 14, 2020 17:55 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Padma Vibhushan
Padma Vibhushan(PTI photo for representation)
         

The government on Saturday announced that the Padma Award ceremony which was scheduled to be held on April 3 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, has been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak, according to news agency ANI.

The next date and time of the award ceremony will be announced soon.

Padma Awards -- conferred in Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri categories -- are among the highest civilian awards given in various disciplines/fields like art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March or April every year.

As many as 141 Padma Awards, including four duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one), will be handed over this year.

The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri Awards.

As many as 33 awardees are women and the list includes 18 persons from foreigners category, NRI, PIO, OCI and 12 posthumous awardees.

Political leaders George Fernandes, Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj will be conferred Padma Vibhushan awards posthumously in teh public affairs category while Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri Pejavara Adhokhaja of Udupi Mutt will be honoured with similar award posthumously in the spiritual category.

