News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM| Rahul Gandhi says cases against him are like 16 ‘medals on his chest’ and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 21:04 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rahul Gandhi says cases against him are like 16 ‘medals on his chest’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says he is not intimidated by a string of legal cases filed against him and considers them to be medals instead while addressing a rally in his Lok Sabha constituency of Wayanad in Kerala. Rahul Gandhi is an accused in the National Herald corruption case and was also booked for alleged defamation of PM Modi, home minister Shah and Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi among other cases. Read more here. .

Donald Trump impeachment proceedings to go ahead, says US House Speaker

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she has instructed the House Judiciary Committee to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump over his effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival. Read more here.

‘Onion prices will remain high until January first week’: NAFED director

“The government is claiming that they are importing onions from Egypt, Turkey and Afghanistan, but the prices will not come down until the new crop arrives. Prices of onion will remain high until the first week of January next year. The government should make it clear to the residents that the rise in price is due to damaged crops,” said Nanasaheb Patil, director, National Agricultural Co-operative Marketing Federation of India (Nafed). Read more here.

Electric eel lights up Christmas tree in aquarium. Watch mesmerising video

A video posted on December 3, shows the electric eel swimming up and down in its glass aquarium. As the eel swims, the fully decorated Christmas tree flickers by the bio electric charge that it emits. The video also shows young children looking at Miguel with awe. Read more here.

Set on fire, UP gangrape survivor ran a kilometre seeking help

The Unnao rape survivor ran for almost a kilometre covered in flames on the stretch from Gaura town to the railway station in Unnao, shouting for help but the villagers branded her a witch on seeing her burnt skin. Read more here.

Rainbow murals bring some cheer to Delhi slum

A New Delhi slum has been given a colourful makeover thanks to a street artist collective, drawing art lovers and selfie-snappers to a rundown area that they would never normally visit. Raghubir Nagar, like other slums in the megacity of 20 million, is home to those on the margins of Indian society, families living cheek-by-jowl in ramshackle structures often lacking basic amenities. Read more here.

India vs West Indies: Kuldeep-Chahal reunite in Hyderabad, get interviewed by Rohit Sharma - WATCH

Training together in Hyderabad ahead of the first T20I in Hyderabad, India opening batsman Rohit Sharma caught up with both the bowlers for a quick chat. In the video uploaded on BCCI official website, the India vice-captain was seen asking the pair about the things they like to do away from cricket. Read more here.