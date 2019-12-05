Rahul Gandhi says cases against him are like 16 ‘medals on his chest’

india

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says he is not intimidated by a string of legal cases filed against him and considers them to be medals instead while addressing a rally in his Lok Sabha constituency of Wayanad in Kerala on Thursday. Rahul also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah of living in an “imaginary” world when the country was facing a crisis.

“When you look at a soldier he will have lots of medals on his chest. Every single case is a medal for me. I won’t be cowed down by a string of cases,” Rahul said referring to the 16-odd cases against him.

“When they lodge a new case against me, they add a fresh medal on my chest. Every time you put a case against me, I will speak of love. My strength is people and I will never forget you are standing with me,” he said to a cheering crowd in Vaniambalam area of his north Kerala constituency.

Rahul Gandhi is an accused in the National Herald corruption case and was also booked for alleged defamation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi among other cases.

An undeterred Rahul again attacked Modi and Shah on Thursday.

“Both live in their own imagination. They have no contact with the outside world. They live in their own world and fantasize about things outside. That is why the country is in such trouble,” he told the media.

The former Congress president, on a three-day visit to his constituency, earlier interacted with school children and inaugurated a science block at a state government-run high school in Karuvarakund village. A class 12 student of the school, Safa Fabi, earned instant fame for her impromptu Malayalam translation of his speech in English.

Rahul will also call on the parents of Shehla Sherin, a 10-year-old girl, who died last month after she was bitten by a snake in the classroom.