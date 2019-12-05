Electric eel lights up Christmas tree in aquarium. Watch mesmerising video

it-s-viral

With December kicking in, we are just days away from celebrating Christmas. Prior to the festival, many are taking to social media platforms to express their joy and merriment. One such addition to the list is a video involving an electric eel and a Christmas tree.

Miguel Wattson, the electric eel at Tennessee Aquarium, is the hero who went viral among netizens for lighting up a Christmas tree. A video of the event was captured and later shared on Twitter by Miguel Wattson TNAQ. According to the profile’s bio, it’s a “character account owned by the Tennessee Aquarium”.

The video posted on December 3, shows the electric eel swimming up and down in its glass aquarium. As the eel swims, the fully decorated Christmas tree flickers by the bio electric charge that it emits. The video also shows young children looking at Miguel with awe.

“ICYMI, here’s a video of yours truly attempting to use my discharges to power the lights on a Christmas tree. (Spoiler alert: Of course I pull it off. My phenomenal cosmic — well, bio-electric — power is basically limitless)”, reads the post’s caption.

ICYMI, here's a video of yours truly attempting to use my discharges to power the lights on a Christmas tree. (SPOILER ALERT ::: Of course I pull it off. My phenomenal cosmic — well, bio-electric — power is basically limitless.) pic.twitter.com/g4r5JPHWoH — Miguel Wattson TNAQ (@EelectricMiguel) December 2, 2019

Adding to the post it was stated how the eel lights up the tree.

OK, so full disclosure, the intensity of the lights reflects the strength of my discharges as detected by sensors in my tank. Still r-eel-y cool, though, don'tcha think? — Miguel Wattson TNAQ (@EelectricMiguel) December 2, 2019

The incredible ability of the eel was highly appreciated by netizens. The clip has garnered over 14,000 views with 824 likes- and still counting. Here’s how people reacted to the video.

Amazing job bud! You truly have Christmas spirit! This is so cool — A Living Odyssey (@LivingOdyssey) December 2, 2019

Hi Miguel. This is brilliant. Well done you!! — Donna Eccles (@DonnaEccles1974) December 5, 2019

So cool! — mrduck654 (@mrduck654) December 4, 2019

Great job!!!💜💜 — Kimberly (@kimberly36_) December 2, 2019

The aquarium expects that this unique Christmas tree will increase the number of visitors and also create more awareness about this marvelous creature.

