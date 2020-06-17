News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Railways provides 960 Covid isolation coaches across 5 states, Delhi gets 503 and all the latest news

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 21:02 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM.

Railways provides 960 Covid isolation coaches across 5 states, Delhi gets 503

The Centre has deployed 960 Covid isolation coaches across five states - Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh - amid rising demand from the federal units as India’s total positive cases cross 3.5 lakh. Read more

Odia jawan killed at Ladakh may have premonition of the tragedy, says sister

Two weeks before he was killed in the face-off with Chinese Army at Galwan valley in Ladakh, 28-year-old Chandra Kanta Pradhan, a sepoy in 16 Bihar Regiments, probably had a premonition of the things to come, says his sister. Read more

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests coronavirus positive

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tested coronavirus positive on Wednesday, a day after his first came out negative. Earlier in the day, his party colleague Atishi said she had tested positive for coronavirus. Read more

Moto Razr 2 codenamed ‘Odyssey’ to launch by August-end

Motorola has been rumoured of working on its next-generation foldable smartphone. A new leak now suggests the Moto Razr 2 will launch by August-end. Read more

Cancel pending CBSE board exams considering prevailing situation: Sisodia to HRD minister

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday wrote to union Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ requesting him to cancel the plan of conducting the remaining CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 slated in July and promote all students based on their internal assessment citing rising cases of Covid-19 in the national capital. Read more

Father’s Day 2020: Best wishes, quotes, status to share with your Dad

Father’s Day is celebrated in India, the United States of America and several other parts of the world on the third Sunday of June. This day was commemorated to complement Mother’s Day celebrations. On this day the bonds of fatherhood, the role of fathers in families and society, and paternal bonds are celebrated. Read more

That was my biggest legacy: Sourav Ganguly identifies players who helped India win 2011 World Cup

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has always been credited with ushering in a new dawn in Indian cricket. He took over the mantle when Indian cricket was down in the dumps as it was reeling under the scourge of match-fixing. Read more

Mumbai Police shares anti-drugs post with a punny twist. Watch

An advisory or PSA against drugs would usually be a serious and hard-hitting one that could really scare a person. But trust Mumbai Police to share an anti-drug post which will make you smile and also do the job it is meant to. In a post shared on June 16, Mumbai Police shared a ‘say no to drugs’ post but with a little twist. Read more