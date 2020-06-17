That was my biggest legacy: Sourav Ganguly identifies players who helped India win 2011 World Cup

cricket

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 19:27 IST

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has always been credited with ushering in a new dawn in Indian cricket. He took over the mantle when Indian cricket was down in the dumps as it was reeling under the scourge of match-fixing. Ganguly took control of the ship, identified players who could be match-winners and went on to carve his own legacy with a very successful team. He identified players like Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra who formed the nucleus of India’s 2011 World Cup winning team under MS Dhoni’s leadership.

Ganguly said that the backing players who were match-winners in their own right has been his biggest legacy as a captain and leader of the side. The former left-hander said that he left a team which had the ability to win matches both at home and in overseas conditions and this made him proud.

“That (2011 World Cup winning team) team had seven or eight players who started their careers under me. The likes of (Virender) Sehwag, Dhoni himself, Yuvraj (Singh), Zaheer (Khan), Harbhajan Singh, Ashish Nehra. So I think that’s a legacy which I was extremely happy to leave behind as a captain. And that was my biggest legacy that I left a side which had the ability of winning at home and away from home,” Ganguly said in an online lecture with Unacademy.

Sehwag, Yuvraj, Harbhajan, Zaheer, Nehra, Dhoni had all made their international debuts under Ganguly’s leadership, who is rated as one of India’s best captains, who changed the way the team played overseas.

He also spoke about how he felt thrilled when he saw MS Dhoni lift the world cup in 2011 as it brought back memories of the 2003 World Cup final when India lost to Australia.

“I remember I was at the Wankhede Stadium that night and I came down from the commentary box to watch Dhoni and the team go around the ground. In 2003 the team which I was the captain lost the final to Australia so I was so happy to see Dhoni have the opportunity to win that trophy,” he went on to add.