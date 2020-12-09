News updates from Hindustan Times: 2 terrorists killed in gunbattle in J-K’s Pulwama and all the latest news

india

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 09:06 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Two unidentified terrorists killed in Pulwama, operation underway

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter at South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday morning, police said. A joint operation was launched by the police, army and the CRPF in the wee hours after forces received an input that two to three terrorists were hiding at Tiken village in Pulwama. Read more

Opposition may meet President Kovind over farm stir today

Six opposition party leaders are likely to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday to discuss the farmers’ campaign against three newly enacted agricultural laws that have angered farmers, and seek the repeal of the legislation pushed through by the Centre in September. Read more

Farmers’ protests enter day 14, deadlock persists despite Amit Shah-farm unions’ meet

Farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws entered day 14 on Wednesday amid indications the impasse between the government and farm unions will not end anytime soon. Read more

Bad-air law drafted, cleared in less than a week

It took less than a week in October for the environment ministry to draft and promulgate an ordinance mandating a commission to monitor air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR), a Right to Information (RTI) reply has revealed. Read more

Intense western disturbance to bring rain to plains, heavy snowfall to Western Himalayas

Thunderstorms and lightning with hail is expected in many parts of Jammu, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on December 11 and 12 and light rain in Delhi between December 11 night and December 12noon, according to the India Meteorological Department. Read more

Fardeen Khan reveals how he dealt with being body-shamed by trolls, says he’s open to auditioning for roles

Fardeen Khan, who recently revealed that he is planning a comeback to films, has spoken about what he was up to in the decade that he has spent away from Bollywood. Fardeen fuelled rumours of a return last week, when he was spotted outside the office of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Read more

Australia’s David Warner ruled out of first India Test in Adelaide

Australia will be without their dynamic batsman David Warner for the first Test against India in Adelaide starting December 17 after it was confirmed that the star batsman will need ‘another 10 days’ to recover from the groin strain he sustained during the ODI series. Read more

Artist shares ‘how it started vs how it’s going’ video. It may leave you amazed

If you’ve been around the Internet recently, then you may have seen the ‘how it started vs how it’s going’ posts doing rounds on social media. These usually contrast something in the past with how it is in the present. Now, a self-taught pencil portrait artist has boarded the trend train and uploaded a video documenting his progress. Read more

In Conversation with Manchester United legend Denis Irwin

Manchester United legend Denis Irwin will be speaking to fans from India as part of #ILOVEUNITED campaign this weekend when United take on derby rivals Manchester City. Ahead of the exciting fixture, he speaks to Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview. Watch