News updates from Hindustan Times at 9am: IMD predicts partly cloudy sky for Delhi and all the latest news

Delhi weather: IMD predicts a partly cloudy sky

Delhi is likely to witness partly cloudy sky on Tuesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The air quality will remain in the satisfactory category in the national capital on Tuesday. Read more

Delta plus variant of coronavirus spreading in India, 3 states report cases: Report

As India continues to fight the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, it is also struggling to control the increasing spread of the Delta variant, which has further mutated as Delta plus. According to a report by HT’s sister publication Livehindustan, Delta plus, also known as ‘AY.1’ variant or B.1.617.2.1, is considered to be the most dangerous variant of Covid-19. Read more

Upcoming WhatsApp update will make contacting business easier on Android: Here’s how it works

WhatsApp updates usually bring useful features to the app such as the upcoming flash call feature, disappearing messages, a new Archive mode, and so on. Read more

Keerthy Suresh does yoga flow in new video, says control what goes on inside

Keerthy Suresh has the perfect mantra for a healthy body and mind - yoga. The Beast actor is a keen yoga enthusiast and often posts pictures and videos of herself practising various asanas on social media. She motivates her fans to adopt a lifestyle that pushes them to achieve a fitter version of themselves. Read more

Inside Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla’s long-distance anniversary celebration with video calls and cakes

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, lovingly called ‘Rubinav’ by fans, celebrated their wedding anniversary on Monday. He is currently away from her, in South Africa’s Cape Town, as he shoots for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Read more

'ICC should think and take a decision': Gavaskar wants a 'formula' to determine WTC winners in case of a draw

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said ICC should think of a formula to determine a winner if the India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final ends in a draw. Gavaskar’s comments came after Day 4 of the WTC final was washed out without a ball being bowled at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Read more

'Yoga didn't originate in India': After Ram birthplace, Nepal PM Oli's new claim

Even as the world celebrated International Yoga Day on June 21, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli sparked yet another controversy. Watch more