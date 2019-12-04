News updates from Hindustan Times at 9am: Kamala Harris quits 2020 US presidential race due to cash-crunch and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 08:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kamala Harris quits 2020 White House race due to cash-crunch

Kamala Harris, the first Indian American woman to run for the White House, has said she quit the race because she does not have the financial resources needed to continue and she is “not a billionaire” who can fund her own campaign.

Read more

Loans worth Rs 5 lakh cr, rise in income tax refunds may push up govt spending

Data released on Tuesday suggested that the government has continued to increase credit and liquidity in the system to tackle an economic slowdown, distributing loans of Rs 4.91 lakh crore across two months, and issuing income tax refunds of Rs 1.46 lakh crore till the end of November.

Read more

Google’s Sundar Pichai named CEO at parent firm Alphabet

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai will assume the CEO role at parent firm Alphabet in a shakeup at the top of the Silicon Valley titan, the company said Tuesday. Pichai will take over from Larry Page, a co-founder of the internet giant, at the holding firm which includes Google as well as units focusing on “other bets” in areas including self-driving cars and life sciences.

Read more

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli in a jovial mood ahead of West Indies series

Ahead of the first T20I against West Indies, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli tweeted a picture with his teammates where he looked in a jovial mood. India is scheduled to play three T20Is and as many ODIs against West Indies, starting from December 6 in Hyderabad.

Read more

Citizenship bill to be tabled in House soon, says Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday informed his party colleagues in Parliament that the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) 2019, which seeks to fast-track grant of Indian citizenship to members of minority communities from three Muslim-majority nations in India’s neighbourhood, will be placed before the house soon.

Read more

Ex-jailer’s son, 3 others abduct minor in car with police logo, rape her in UP

Four persons, including a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper and the son of a retired jailor, have been arrested for allegedly abducting a Class 10 student in a car, which had a police logo painted on it, and gang-raping her at a deserted place in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur.

Read more

Akshay Kumar: ‘I work with new directors because big directors don’t take me’

Akshay Kumar has revealed the secret behind why he only works with new directors. “I work with new directors because big directors don’t take me (in their films). That is the truth,a claimed the Bollywood superstar, while interacting with the media at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Good Newwz.

Read more