News updates from Hindustan Times at 9am: Monsoon may start withdrawing from Wednesday and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Second most delayed monsoon withdrawal may begin Wednesday

India Meteorological Department (IMD) says that conditions are favourable for the monsoon to start withdrawing from some parts of northwest India on Wednesday, marking its second-most delayed withdrawal in the last 41 years. I Read more

Maharashtra registers lowest Covid infections in 8 months on Monday

Maharashtra on Monday registered 2,026 fresh Covid-19 infections, lowest in eight months, taking the tally to 6,562,514. This is Maharashtra’s lowest single-day count since February 2, when it logged 1,927 new Covid cases. Read more

'Don't think India can compete with Pakistan. This is why they don't want to play against us': Abdul Razzaq

Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq, who is known for his explosive comments, has dropped another bomb, this time regarding cricketing ties between India and Pakistan, saying that the reason the Indian cricket team is not having bilateral ties with Pakistan is because they know they are the inferior team. Read more

Ranveer Singh sweats out with his diamonds on, says 'nobody handed me nothing'. See pics

Ranveer Singh has shared a few breathtaking pictures of his physic with a caption that hits nepotism in the head. The actor is self-made and has climbed the ladder of success on his own. Read more

Kareena Kapoor begins her morning with yoga's Natarajasana, internet calls her graceful

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan never misses a chance to start her daily routine with a yoga session. Read more

Why WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram suffered outage that lasted over 7 hours

In one of the worst-ever outages in digital history, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and even Messenger went down virtually at the same time. It was not just the websites that were down, the same fate befell their apps too. Read more

Rhea to SRK son: Meet NCB officer Sameer Wankhede who's behind B-wood drug bust

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankede is back in news after a weekend raid on Mumbai cruise 'rave party'. Wankhede shot to prominence in 2020 after NCB's probe into alleged Bollywood-drug nexus following SSR death. Watch more