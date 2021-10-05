Ranveer Singh sweats it out with his diamonds on, says 'nobody handed me nothing'. See pics

Ranveer Singh has shared a few breathtaking pictures of his physic with a caption that hits nepotism in the head. The actor is self-made and has climbed the ladder of success on his own.

Sharing the pictures of his beefed up body, Ranveer wrote on Instagram, "nobody handed me nothin’ brah #grind #mondaymotivation." The actor is seen working out in the gym, with his hair tied in a pony, diamonds in his ears, a locket adding to his style and determination in his mind. His biceps and triceps steal attention in the pictures as he sweats it out.

The post received more than 3.5 lakh likes including one from his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. Several of his Bollywood friends also praised him for his dedication. Varun Dhawan dropped several fire emojis, while Abhimanyu Dassani wrote “Khatam (its over).” A fan called him “hottie”. Another commented, “Full cuttingggggg.” A fan also called him “Handsome hunk.”

When not working on himself or on his films, Ranveer regularly makes headlines for his choice of clothes and jewellery. He has now been roped in as the brand ambassador for the US's National Basketball Association (NBA). As per a statement, Ranveer will work with NBA to help grow the league's profile in India throughout its landmark 75th Anniversary Season in 2021-22.

At present, Ranveer is shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. His sports drama 83 will finally hit theatres around Christmas this year. It also stars his actor wife Deepika Padukone and traces the journey of how India won its first cricket World Cup in 1983.