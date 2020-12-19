News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi to deliver keynote address at Assocham foundation week at 10.30am and all the latest news

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 08:52 IST

PM Modi to deliver keynote address at Assocham foundation week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India’s (Assocham) ongoing foundation week on Saturday at 10.30am via video conferencing. Read more

Amit Shah in Kolkata for a 2-day visit: All you need to know

Union home minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata early Saturday morning for a two-day visit to take stock of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) affairs in West Bengal ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to be held in the eastern state next year. Read more

The spread of India’s 10 million Covid-19 cases

The number of people confirmed to have been infected by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India crossed the 10 million mark on Friday, about 10 months after the pandemic started spreading in the country. The confirmed cases have been reported from almost all states, but are largely concentrated in a select few districts. Read more

MSP only real risk protection for farmers, says new study

Farmers in fully regulated agriculture markets in Punjab got 30% more price for their produce in 2018-19 than those in totally unregulated markets in Bihar and partially regulated ones in Odisha, a study of the agri markets in three states has found, terming minimum support price (MSP) as only risk-management instrument available for farmers. Read more

Sara Ali Khan adds an elegant touch to denim crop top and skirt with Rs 53k heels

Adding a chic touch to a denim outfit can be a little tricky, but that is not the case with Sara Ali Khan. The Kedarnath actor is known for her quirky yet elegant sartorial picks and that is exactly what she has been serving us during the promotional events of her upcoming film. Read more

Happy birthday Ankita Lokhande: Dance video to romance in the snow, her cutest moments with boyfriend Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande never fails to shower love on her boyfriend Vicky Jain on social media. She often shares mushy posts for him, calling him her ‘soulmate’, and thanking her lucky stars that she found someone like him. She usually adds the hashtag ViAnk - an amalgamation of their names - at the end of these posts. Read more

Steve Smith falls for R Ashwin’s straight trap

Talk about instant impact. That was R Ashwin bagging the biggest wicket in the match, Steve Smith, with the sixth ball of his very first over of the game. It was classic guile; Ashwin lured Smith into the mistake, triggering the Australian collapse that set up a thrilling day on the field for India. Read more

Parents’ note to neighbours on sleep training baby sparks Twitter debate

Sleep training a baby is not an easy task, and it can leave the parents exhausted. Alongside, it can also be hard on the next-door-neighbours. Knowing this, parents of a four-month-old baby who were about to start the process wrote a note to the neighbours. Read more

‘Cong to elect chief soon, 99.99% believe it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said the new party president will be elected soon. While addressing a press conference, Surjewala said Rahul Gandhi is the right person to lead congress. He asserted that 99.9 per cent of people including him want party leader Rahul Gandhi to be elected as party president. Watch