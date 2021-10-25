News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi to launch health infra scheme from Varanasi today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM to launch ₹64k-cr health infra scheme from Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will launch the Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY), worth ₹64,180 crore, to strengthen the health care infrastructure across the country. Read more

'Aryan Khan has a future ahead, should be …’: Union minister’s advice for Shah Rukh Khan

Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale has advised Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan to send his son Aryan Khan, who has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case, to a rehabilitation centre. Read more

As Covid cases surge in Germany, questions on extension of state of emergency

Germany is currently facing an increased spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), prompting calls to extend the nationwide state of emergency, which will end next month. Read more

Varun Dhawan joins Natasha Dalal for her first Karwa Chauth, Kartik Aaryan calls him ‘Aadarsh Pati’

Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal celebrated their first Karwa Chauth on Sunday. Late evening, Varun shared pictures from the celebrations at home as Natasha did puja of the moon. Read more

Angelina Jolie dresses up in silver bodycon gown with Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh for Eternals premiere

After stunning the crowds at the Los Angeles premiere of Eternals, Angelina Jolie graced the red carpet at the Rome premiere of the film with her daughters, Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15. Read more

'This is the first game of the tournament, not the last': Virat Kohli after India's 10-wicket drubbing against Pakistan

Virat Kohli's India endured a tough start to their T20 World Cup campaign as they suffered a heavy 10-wicket drubbing against Pakistan in their first match in Dubai on Sunday. Read more

