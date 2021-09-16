News updates from Hindustan Times at 9am: Rainfall in Delhi-NCR today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rainfall in Delhi-NCR today; to intensify by weekend: IMD

Delhi-NCR is likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall from Thursday till the end of the weekend, officials in the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Read more

PM Modi to inaugurate new defence ministry office complexes in Delhi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new office complexes built for defence ministry staff at two different locations in Delhi on Thursday. Read more

President Kovind begins 4-day Himachal trip today, to address special assembly session

President of India Ram Nath Kovind will today begin his four-day visit to Himachal Pradesh, during which he will address a special session of the state assembly. Read more

Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri stuns in ad, fans cannot get over her ‘innocent beauty’. Watch

Alizeh Agnihotri, the niece of actor Salman Khan, featured in an ad for a jewellery brand. She is the daughter of his sister Alvira Khan and producer Atul Agnihotri. She is expected to make her Bollywood debut soon. Read more

Kiara Advani teams effortless strappy maxi dress with expensive tote worth ₹3 Lakh

Shershaah actor Kiara Advani's off-duty style is one to die for. The actor has made a name for herself in the industry with her standout roles. But we cannot ignore her beauteous sartorial choices that range from pretty dresses, crop top-denim combos, and simple cotton kurtas. Kiara's simple spaghetti-strap grey maxi dress for a recent outing in Mumbai proves the same. Read more

'We have had some wonderful partnerships together': Suresh Raina ranks Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli as captains

Suresh Raina has played his cricket under three different captains at three different phases of his career. Read more

‘Fake Hindus’: Rahul Gandhi alleges BJP-RSS broker religion

In a fiery attack, Rahul Gandhi called the BJP and RSS ‘fake hindus’. Rahul invoked Mahatma Gandhi & questioned why he was killed by a man with ties to RSS ideology. Watch more