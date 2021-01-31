News updates from Hindustan Times: At Puducherry rally, JP Nadda promises development, and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
At Puducherry rally, BJP chief Nadda promises development, employment to youth
A day after confirming his party’s alliance with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu assembly elections slated for this year, BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday visited the neighbouring Puducherry. Read more
Amit Shah to virtually address Bengal rally while BJP placates Matuas
Union home minister Amit Shah, who had to cancel his two-day West Bengal trip in the wake of an explosion outside the Israel embassy in Delhi on Friday. Read more
SoPs for cinema halls and theatres to operate at 100% capacity released
Starting Monday, the cinema halls and theatres across the country can now function with 100% seating capacity but adequate physical distancing measures have to be followed outside the auditoriums, common areas and waiting areas at all times. Read more
India fastest to inoculate 3 million people, over 9 lakh vaccinated in 2 days
India achieved yet another milestone on Saturday when it crossed a milestone of inoculating more than three million healthcare and frontline workers in the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive. Read more
Rakhi Sawant's brother defends her behaviour with Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14: 'She knows she is married'
Day after several Bigg Boss 14 viewers, former contestants and television actors slammed Rakhi Sawant for pulling co-contestant Abhinav Shukla's drawstring. Read more
Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital after fresh round of angioplasty
The president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly was released from the hospital on Sunday morning. Read more
Hina Khan adds sexy twist to winter style in new photoshoot, we are here for it
There is something special about a black and white image. The way it romanticises with the bygone era, no colour picture can do that and that is exactly what Hina Khan is doing in her latest photoshoot. Read more
Farmers’ Protests: CEA Subramanian calls it political economy | On The Record
PM Modi lauds differently-abled Kerala man for commitment towards cleanliness
News updates from HT: At Puducherry rally, JP Nadda promises development
Sasikala’s car displays AIADMK flag amid Chinnamma chant by fans after discharge
- Sasikala will get a grand welcome into Tamil Nadu when she returns there after a week. TN will head to the polls in a few months time.
Mann Ki Baat: From Haryana to Kerala, PM Modi lauds efforts
Sasikala’s discharge from hospital: All about disproportionate assets case
- Sasikala’s life and political career has been full of controversies including the infamous disproportionate assets case, which led to her imprisonment for four years
Made in India Covid-19 vaccines a symbol of nation’s self-pride: PM Modi
PM Modi's credibility has been dented due to lies over farm laws: Manish Sisodia
- Senior BJP leaders had been busy placating the Matuas, who were upset with the cancellation of Union minister Amit Shah's Bengal rally on Saturday.
'India was shocked to see insult of Tricolour on Republic Day': PM Modi
- Staggered show timings and physical distancing of minimum 6 feet in common areas are among the SOPs announced on Sunday for operation of cinema halls and theatres at 100% capacity.
PM Modi addresses 73rd episode of Mann ki Baat: Top quotes
- This episode of Mann ki Baat also comes after violence in the national capital on Republic Day when clashes broke out between protesting farmers and the Delhi Police after the farmers' tractors rally did not go as planned.
India's Covid vaccination programme will be an example for world, says PM Modi
Mann Ki Baat Highlights| FASTag implementation saved ₹21000 crore
Watch live: PM Narendra Modi addresses 73rd episode of Mann Ki Baat programme
