News updates from Hindustan Times at this hour: Delhi HC appoints retired judge to probe Tis Hazari Court clash in six weeks and all the latest news
Delhi HC appoints retired judge to probe Tis Hazari Court clash in six weeks
The Delhi High Court on Sunday ordered the transfer of Special Commissioner of Delhi Police Sanjay Singh and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harinder Singh at a special hearing into Saturday’s violence between policemen and lawyers at the Tis Hazari courts and appointed retired justice S P Garg to conduct a judicial enquiry within six weeks. Read more
Priyanka Gandhi’s phone suspected of being hacked via WhatsApp snooping: Congress
The Congress on Sunday alleged that party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has come under the attack of the Israeli NSO software Pegasus. Read more
‘Talks with BJP only on CM post’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
Shiv Sena on Sunday said talks with ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over government formation in Maharashtra will only focus on the issue of chief minister’s post. Read more
Kajal Aggarwal confirms marriage plans: ‘Yes, I am planning for a wedding soon’
Responding to rumours of a wedding, actor Kajal Aggarwal has confirmed she indeed plans to get married soon. Kajal was reportedly speaking on Laxmi Manchu’s chat show Feet Up With The Stars Telugu, when she made the confirmation. Read more
High hormone levels in blood raise prostate cancer risk
Men with higher levels of testosterone and a growth hormone in their blood are more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to a new study. Read more
India vs Bangladesh: Why Delhi T20I will be a special milestone in cricket
The first T20I encounter between India and Bangladesh will be a special occasion for the sport as it will be the 1000th T20I match in men’s cricket overall. Read more
WhatsApp’s next big features: Dark Mode, Netflix trailer stream support
WhatsApp fans have long sought after a Dark Mode. The recent beta updates have revealed the feature may finally come to the application. Read more