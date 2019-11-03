Delhi HC transfers 2 cops, appoints retired judge to probe Tis Hazari clash

india

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:16 IST

The Delhi High Court on Sunday ordered the transfer of Special Commissioner of Delhi Police Sanjay Singh and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harinder Singh at a special hearing into Saturday’s violence between policemen and lawyers at the Tis Hazari courts and appointed retired justice S P Garg to conduct a judicial enquiry within six weeks.

Justice Garg will be assisted by the Director of Intelligence Bureau, Vigilance Cell and the CBI.

The court also directed that the statement of the victims be recorded and then FIR be registered. It also ordered ex-gratia to three lawyers for Rs 50 thousand, Rs 25 thousand and Rs 10 thousand.

The court also directed the police chief to record statements of the injured advocates to lodge an FIR immediately and ensure that no coercive is taken against lawyers.

The Delhi Police had already lodged four FIRs Sunday morning.

Earlier Sunday morning, the high court decided to take up for hearing the issue about the clash between lawyers and police.

The court’s Registrar General Dinesh Kumar Sharma had said chief justice D N Patel had taken a “very serious view” of the matter and that the high court is “deeply concerned about the safety of litigants and lawyers”.