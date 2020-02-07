News updates from Hindustan Times| BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya detained for pro-CAA rally in Kolkata and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 17:05 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya detained for pro-CAA rally in Kolkata

Bharatiya Janata Party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was detained by the Kolkata Police, along with other leaders of the party, for leading a rally in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in south Kolkata.

Two patents in bag, invite from NASA, but this Bihar boy wants to do big for India

If his achievements at such a young age speak volumes of his mettle, his life’s objective amply demonstrates his vision for the future not only for himself, but for the society at large.

‘Dear Rahul Gandhiji…’: Minister sets up row in Lok Sabha during Question Hour

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan set off a political firestorm in Parliament on Friday when he stood up to reply to a question asked by Rahul Gandhi on the ministry during Question Hour.

India vs New Zealand: Shardul Thakur’s numbers show change is required in India’s bowling line-up for 2nd ODI

India fast-bowler Shardul Thakur may have turned it around somewhat in T20Is but in ODIs, he hasn’t been up to the mark thus far.

Birds of Prey movie review: Margot Robbie soars in vibrantly violent DCEU gem

As a standalone adventure, it’s a terrific showcase for Margot Robbie’s talents as an actor. Her performance here is better than the one she’s currently nominated at the Oscars for.

Apple iPhone 9’s price in India might be lower than the 2018’s iPhone XR

Call it Apple iPhone 9, iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone SE 2020, the handset could be the first iPhones to launch in the H1 of this year and is said to be the company’s yet another attempt at gripping a spot in the ‘more affordable’ smartphone market.

Sara Ali Khan stuns in a printed lehenga and jacket for Love Aaj Kal promotions with Kartik Aaryan

From street style to traditional shararas,mini dresses to textured separates, the Simmba actor’s style is pure goals for her millennial fans.