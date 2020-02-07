Sara Ali Khan stuns in a printed lehenga and jacket for Love Aaj Kal promotions with Kartik Aaryan

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 14:01 IST

Sara Ali Khan has been dazzling us with her gorgeous looks from her upcoming release Love Aaj Kal’s promotions. From street style to traditional shararas,mini dresses to textured separates, the Simmba actor’s style is pure goals for her millennial fans. Sara Ali Khan whose style became synonymous with the classic white salwar kameez is experimenting with a range of patterns and silhouettes during Love Aaj Kal’s promotions with her co-star Kartik Aaryan across India. The actor was in Rajasthan yesterday and she chose to wear a handwoven silk ensemble by designer Mayyur Girotra. The look featured a vibrant lehenga with zig-zag multicolour patterns, a printed blouse paired with a printed red patola cape. The combination of red and blue worked beautifully for her.





On the accessory front, Khan kept it absolutely minimal and opted for a kohl eye make-up. Her hair-do complemented the look well and Sara Ali Khan was truly a vision in the images the starlet shared on her Instagram handle where she is seen with a co-actor Kartik Aaryan.





Sara Ali Khan’s style evolution is a mixed bag of contemporary and classic and while the actor keeps it simple most of the times, she likes to bring in a sense of personal touch to her wardrobe. One of the significant millennial style icons of her times, Sara’s style is youthful, fresh and unapologetic. From denim wear to classic silhouettes, maximal patterns to minimal structures, muted tones to bold colours, Sara Ali Khan’s style is yet to be categorised under a particular signature as of now but we would love to see the actor take her style game to the next level.

What do you think?





Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter