Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone: 7 celebrity inspired skirt trends for 2020
With spring approaching, it is time to reinvent your wardrobe with flowing sundresses and skirts. Take inspiration from the leading ladies of Bollywood and Hollywood and get your skirt game right.fashion-and-trends Updated: Jan 31, 2020 15:24 IST
With spring approaching, it is time to reinvent your wardrobe from heavy coats and scarves to flowing sundresses and skirts, and we cannot wait. Whether it be a party or a day at work skirts are one of the most versatile garments in a girl’s wardrobe, they can be paired with almost anything and create an effortless outfit. Skirts can also break gender boundaries, and not be limited to being a woman’s garment, take a look at Ranveer Singh and Ezra Miller. While a few weeks of winter may be left, we can still use these pieces in spring, summer, as well as winter. Choose from an array of skirts await- maxi skirts, bodycon mini skirts, pleated skirts and slit skirts for your wardrobe. If you need a little help, take some inspiration from the leading ladies of Bollywood and Hollywood, from Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Dua Lipa, Deepika Padukone and Kylie Jenner.
Here are 7 celebrity skirt trends for your inspiration:
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone is one of the most fashionable actors in the industry and so it makes sense to take some inspiration from the Goddess’s wardrobe. Deepika stunned a grey checkered trench coat with a printed skirt and striped white and green shirt, a formal look perfect for the transition between winter and spring.
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam sported a brand new pairing of ethnic and formal as she twirled in a bright yellow embroidered long skirt, similar to a lehenga, and a similar yellow formal coat. This ensemble is part of ERDEM Spring Summer 2020 collection, and is perfect for those summer vibes.
Katrina Kaif
Those feeling nostalgic can opt for a retro look. Katrina Kaif’s black and white polka dot tie up shirt with a yellow leather wrap skirt is a fabulous outfit, for a day out in the city or a dinner.
Sara Ali Khan
One of the most up and coming actors in the industry, Sara Ali Khan serves some great looks. Sara’s glittering sequin slit skirt works as a great inspiration for the clubs and the weekend, the skirt can be paired with a tank top or a sweater like Sara’s and accessorised with similar glittering jewellery.
Dua Lipa
A plaid skirt is essential for your wardrobe, whether it be beige, grey or black, it serves as a staple skirt perfect for any occasion. Take inspiration from Dua Lipa’s look, with a fur bomber jacket paired with beige mini plaid pleated skirt.
Kylie Jenner
How can one not take inspiration from the fashion moguls of Hollywood? The Kardashians and Jenners love their bodycon dresses and skirts. Kylie Jenner along with supermodel Anastasia Karanikolaou sport a bodycon skirt and crop top combination, which serves as a super casual yet flirty look.
Normani
The famed pop-star has the most stunning closet and choreography, take inspiration from Normani’s hit-single ‘Motivation’ with the white split mini skirt and crop top combo.