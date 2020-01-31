Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone: 7 celebrity inspired skirt trends for 2020

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 15:24 IST

With spring approaching, it is time to reinvent your wardrobe from heavy coats and scarves to flowing sundresses and skirts, and we cannot wait. Whether it be a party or a day at work skirts are one of the most versatile garments in a girl’s wardrobe, they can be paired with almost anything and create an effortless outfit. Skirts can also break gender boundaries, and not be limited to being a woman’s garment, take a look at Ranveer Singh and Ezra Miller. While a few weeks of winter may be left, we can still use these pieces in spring, summer, as well as winter. Choose from an array of skirts await- maxi skirts, bodycon mini skirts, pleated skirts and slit skirts for your wardrobe. If you need a little help, take some inspiration from the leading ladies of Bollywood and Hollywood, from Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Dua Lipa, Deepika Padukone and Kylie Jenner.



Here are 7 celebrity skirt trends for your inspiration:

Deepika Padukone

Deepika stunned a grey checkered trench coat with a printed skirt and striped white and green shirt, a formal look perfect for the transition between winter and spring. ( Instagram/deepikapadukone )

Deepika Padukone is one of the most fashionable actors in the industry and so it makes sense to take some inspiration from the Goddess’s wardrobe. Deepika stunned a grey checkered trench coat with a printed skirt and striped white and green shirt, a formal look perfect for the transition between winter and spring.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor wore a ensemble from ERDEM Spring Summer 2020 collection. ( Instagram/sonamkapoor )

Sonam sported a brand new pairing of ethnic and formal as she twirled in a bright yellow embroidered long skirt, similar to a lehenga, and a similar yellow formal coat. This ensemble is part of ERDEM Spring Summer 2020 collection, and is perfect for those summer vibes.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif opted for a retro look with a black and white polka dot tie up shirt with a yellow leather wrap skirt. ( Instagram/katrinakaif )

Also read: Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor show how to wear front tie crop tops

Those feeling nostalgic can opt for a retro look. Katrina Kaif’s black and white polka dot tie up shirt with a yellow leather wrap skirt is a fabulous outfit, for a day out in the city or a dinner.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan’s glittery skirt is perfect for the occasion of a party or night-out in the city. ( Instagram/saraalikhan95 )

One of the most up and coming actors in the industry, Sara Ali Khan serves some great looks. Sara’s glittering sequin slit skirt works as a great inspiration for the clubs and the weekend, the skirt can be paired with a tank top or a sweater like Sara’s and accessorised with similar glittering jewellery.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa, the pop-star wore a fur bomber jacket paired with a beige mini plaid pleated skirt. ( Instagram/dualipa )

A plaid skirt is essential for your wardrobe, whether it be beige, grey or black, it serves as a staple skirt perfect for any occasion. Take inspiration from Dua Lipa’s look, with a fur bomber jacket paired with beige mini plaid pleated skirt.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and supermodel Anastasia Karanikolaou sport a bodycon skirt and crop top combination. ( Instagram/kyliejenner )

How can one not take inspiration from the fashion moguls of Hollywood? The Kardashians and Jenners love their bodycon dresses and skirts. Kylie Jenner along with supermodel Anastasia Karanikolaou sport a bodycon skirt and crop top combination, which serves as a super casual yet flirty look.

Normani

Normani on the set of her hit single ‘Motivation’. ( Instagram/normani )

The famed pop-star has the most stunning closet and choreography, take inspiration from Normani’s hit-single ‘Motivation’ with the white split mini skirt and crop top combo.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter