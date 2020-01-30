e-paper
Kim Kardashian finally gets Adidas x IVY Park box from Beyonce

Kim Kardashian took to social media to reveal that she did receive the Adidas x IVY Park collection from Beyonce.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jan 30, 2020 15:41 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington D.C.
Adidas x IVY Park is a clothing line introduced by Beyonce.
Adidas x IVY Park is a clothing line introduced by Beyonce. (Instagram)
         


American media personality Kim Kardashian West finally unboxed her Adidas x IVY Park wardrobe collection from singer Beyonce. Adidas x IVY Park is a clothing line introduced by Beyonce which includes a range of cream, off-white, maroon and orange garments, accessories and footwear.

Celebrity television stars and friends, who had the opportunity to receive the new collection, included actor Reese Witherspoon, rapper Cardi B, singer Janelle Monae, comedian Ellen DeGeneres, model Hailey Baldwin, Zendaya, Laverne Cox and Yara Shahidi.

 

Kim took to social media to reveal that she did receive the collection from the singer.

“Sorry I’m sooo late! Congrats @beyonce & @adidas on such a hugely successful launch. I love everything and can’t wait to wear it all!!,” Kim wrote on her Instagram story alongside a series of follow-up posts.

The television star was seen modelling in a few pieces from the athleisure collection.

 

Beyonce also gave away the collection to some of the famous Hollywood personalities, ahead of its release date.
She was featured in four different looks, with a variety of styles, including bodysuits, hoodies, joggers, jackets and four different sneakers.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

