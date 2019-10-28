News updates from Hindustan Times: BJP, Sena in tug-of-war to get support of more MLAs in Maharashtra and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 09:25 IST

Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP, Sena in tug-of-war to get support of more MLAs in Maharashtra

Giving it their all in the tug-of-war over the formation of a new government in Maharashtra, the saffron allies — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena — are now competing to get the support of MLAs from smaller parties and independents to help them in negotiations over the power-sharing formula. Read more here.

ISIS leader Baghdadi’s aide was key to his capture: Iraqi intel officers

In their long hunt for Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Iraqi intelligence teams secured a break in February 2018 after one of the Islamic State leader’s top aides gave them information on how he escaped capture for so many years, said two Iraqi security officials. Read more here.

How Sharad Pawar managed to woo back Marathas | Analysis

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s attempts to win back Maratha votes that had gone to the ruling combine proved to be a key factor in improving the party’s tally and impacting the Bharatiya Janata Party’s prospects, compared to 2014 elections. Read more here.

India takes Pak to world body for denying permission to use airspace for PM Modi’s flight to Saudi: Report

India has taken the matter of Pakistan’s move to deny permission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special flight to use its airspace, to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), sources in the government have said. Read more here.

Emergency declared in California as wildfires force evacuation, blackouts

California’s governor declared a state-wide emergency on Sunday as a huge wind-fueled blaze forced evacuations and massive power blackouts, threatening towns in the famed Sonoma wine region. The so-called Kincade Fire, north of San Francisco, has spread to 30,000 acres (12,000 hectares). Read more here.

India propose Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens against Bangladesh - Report

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Sunday that they have not decided on whether to play a day-night Test against India at Eden Gardens and they will be making that decision soon. Read more here.

Karan Johar takes an axe to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, says Shah Rukh Khan’s character had no spine, film lacked logic

Director Karan Johar has offered an honest dissection of his debut film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which turned 21 earlier this week. The romantic drama, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in key roles, was released in 1998 to phenomenal success. Read more here.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 09:25 IST