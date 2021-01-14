News updates from Hindustan Times: Cold wave continues in Delhi, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi: Cold wave continues, minimum temperature dips to 2°C

Cold wave conditions continued in Delhi on Thursday, with the minimum temperature falling to 2 degree Celsius (°C), which is five degrees below the normal for this time of the year. Read more

China’s PLA now has precision 3D maps of India border

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has for the first time completed 3D mapping of its western border including the disputed part with India to pin-point accuracy, state media reports have said. Read more

Hundreds booked for travelling on Mumbai local trains with fake IDs

The Central Railways has filed cases against hundreds of passengers for using fake essential workers’ identity cards to travel on local trains in Mumbai from July to January, officials aware of the matter said. It has recovered around 600 such fake cards as well. Read more

Samsung Galaxy S21 series leaked in its entirety

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 launch is only a few hours away but the entire lineup’s specifications and images have been leaked. The full spec sheet of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra has been revealed by Evan Blass on Twitter. Read more

'He has a chance': Muttiah Muralitharan picks between R Ashwin and Nathan Lyon to equal his feat of 800 Test wickets

Muttiah Muralitharan is the only bowler in the history of Test cricket to take 800 wickets. The former Sri Lanka spinner got to the landmark against India in the final Test match of his career when he dismissed Pragyan Ojha at Galle in 2010. Read more

Raveena Tandon touched by paparazzi promising not to click Anushka Sharma's baby: 'You always kept my request too'

Actor Raveena Tandon is touched by a paparazzo's decision not to click pictures of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's newborn baby. The couple had requested the paparazzi and media houses to respect their child's privacy until she is mature. Read more

Pongal 2021: History, significance and celebrations of the harvest festival

Pongal is celebrated in various parts of India, however, it is one of the main multi-day harvest festivals of Tamil Nadu and is observed with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm there. Read more

Director’s miniature movie theater wows people. Clip ends with sweet twist

Movie theaters, across several countries, are still closed to ensure safety amid the ongoing pandemic. Though need of the hour, it’s true at times people may miss the experience of watching a movie in a cinema hall. Watch

Adil Hussain: We missed an opportunity to cast a North-East actor in Mary Kom

Bollywood actor Adil Hussain speaks to HT City Entertainment Editor, Monika Rawal, about shooting for two films - Bell Bottom in Scotland and Footprints on the Water in Birmingham - amid the pandemic, and says one cannot let fear take over their mind. Watch