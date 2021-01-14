IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Director’s miniature movie theater wows people. Clip ends with sweet twist
The image shows the miniature movie theater,(Twitter/@kingsley_tom)
The image shows the miniature movie theater,(Twitter/@kingsley_tom)
trending

Director’s miniature movie theater wows people. Clip ends with sweet twist

The video was shared by director Tom Kingsley on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:37 AM IST

Movie theaters, across several countries, are still closed to ensure safety amid the ongoing pandemic. Though need of the hour, it’s true at times people may miss the experience of watching a movie in a cinema hall. Turns out, director Tom Kingsley felt the same and came up with his own ‘lockdown cinema’.

A video he shared on Twitter shows him demonstrating his miniature movie hall. And, to say that his creation is amazing is an understatement. What makes the clip even more fascinating to watch is the guest appearance of a very adorable gatecrasher towards the end.

We won’t give away too much, watch the video and enjoy:

The video captured attention of many and it’s clear from over 1.3 million views it has gathered till now. People couldn’t stop sharing various comments on the post. Some were absolutely elated about the cat’s appearance.

“Kitty looks pissed to have been kicked out of the theater experience,” joked a Twitter user. “Love the cat,” expressed another. “This is amazing,” said a third.

An individual just shared this GIF to express themselves. Chances are you’ll relate to it too:

Expressing the same notion, here’s what another Twitter user shared:

While replying to a user of the micro-blogging platform, Kingsley also shared the items used in creation of the miniature movie hall. He tweeted:

What do you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter viral video
app
Close
e-paper
Kolkata: Children look at a mural depicting frontline workers fighting against COVID-19, at Brahmahapur in Kolkata, (PTI)
Kolkata: Children look at a mural depicting frontline workers fighting against COVID-19, at Brahmahapur in Kolkata, (PTI)
trending

Doctors plan to set up Covid-19 museum in Kolkata to commemorate pandemic fight

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:08 PM IST
The museum will showcase items like PPE kits, masks, gloves and sanitisers, besides several other materials that became essential in the fight against the virus, West Bengal Doctors' Forum (WBDF) office-bearer Dr Rajiv Pandey said on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy.(Instagram/@mstinalawson)
The image shows Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy.(Instagram/@mstinalawson)
trending

‘Just like her mom’: Dance video of Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy wins people over

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Blue Ivy's grandmother Tina Knowles shared the video on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swedish teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg appears on a postal stamp in her native Sweden.(AP)
Swedish teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg appears on a postal stamp in her native Sweden.(AP)
trending

Sweden unveils Greta Thunberg stamp as part of series focusing on environment

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:22 PM IST
The stamp shows Greta Thunberg in her familiar yellow raincoat standing on a rocky coast looking out at a flock of birds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the elephant and the mahout.(Screengrab)
The image shows the elephant and the mahout.(Screengrab)
trending

Elephant ‘talks’ to mahout in this super sweet video. Seen it yet?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:06 PM IST
“Made my day,” shared a Redditor while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the miniature movie theater,(Twitter/@kingsley_tom)
The image shows the miniature movie theater,(Twitter/@kingsley_tom)
trending

Director’s miniature movie theater wows people. Clip ends with sweet twist

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:37 AM IST
The video was shared by director Tom Kingsley on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the ostrich named Clyde with the officer who rescued him.(Facebook/@StCharlesCountyPD)
The image shows the ostrich named Clyde with the officer who rescued him.(Facebook/@StCharlesCountyPD)
trending

Clyde the ostrich goes for a stroll, cop ‘escorts’ him home

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:13 AM IST
St. Charles County Police Department took to Facebook to share the incident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shared by CIA shows an island country.(Twitter/@CIA)
The image shared by CIA shows an island country.(Twitter/@CIA)
trending

CIA shares image of an island county, asks people to identify it. Can you?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:28 AM IST
“What island country is this?” CIA wrote while sharing the tweet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ynsect's Chairman and CEO Antoine Hubert shows a container of adult mealworm beetles.(REUTERS)
Ynsect's Chairman and CEO Antoine Hubert shows a container of adult mealworm beetles.(REUTERS)
trending

Pasta to biscuit: Yellow grub becomes EU's first insect food

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:08 PM IST
Rich in protein, fat and fibre, they are likely to be the first of many insects to feature on European's plates in the coming years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video has now won people over.(Instagram/@texasparkswildlife)
The video has now won people over.(Instagram/@texasparkswildlife)
trending

Video of a herd of deer frolicking in snow is an instant mood lifter

By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:36 PM IST
“Play time! Look how much fun they’re having,” Texas Parks and Wildlife wrote while sharing the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows two men trying to rescue the snake.(Twitter/@ANI)
The image shows two men trying to rescue the snake.(Twitter/@ANI)
trending

Karnataka reptile expert narrowly avoids being bitten by cobra while rescuing it

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:51 PM IST
The incident took place in Shivamogga, Karnataka.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video prompted people to shared love-filled comments.(Instagram/@efriedland)
The video prompted people to shared love-filled comments.(Instagram/@efriedland)
trending

Woman gifts foster daughter a car on her birthday. Her reaction is precious

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:23 PM IST
“GUYS. Grab the tissues and get ready to ugly cry,” reads a portion of the caption shared with the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahead of Makara Sankranti, the man crafted these items.(Twitter/@ANI)
Ahead of Makara Sankranti, the man crafted these items.(Twitter/@ANI)
trending

Artist in Hyderabad crafts miniature gold kite, silver face mask

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 03:23 PM IST
The items are created by a craftsman named Anand Reddy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this photo, a least tern checks her two eggs on the beach in Gulfport.(AP)
FILE - In this photo, a least tern checks her two eggs on the beach in Gulfport.(AP)
trending

Officials join hands to bring back bird species from brink of extinction

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:08 PM IST
The interior least tern was listed as endangered in 1985.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows April Daniels and her son Omarr Rambert.(Instagram/@weirdovision)
The image shows April Daniels and her son Omarr Rambert.(Instagram/@weirdovision)
trending

Mom’s ecstatic reaction to son passing bar exam is beyond wholesome. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:31 PM IST
The video shows American television personality April Daniels' reaction to her son passing the examination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a sweet dog named Millie with its human.(Instagram/@cobaltandfaun)
The image shows a sweet dog named Millie with its human.(Instagram/@cobaltandfaun)
trending

People can’t stop gushing over the way this rescued dog looks at its human

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:23 PM IST
“I was not pupared for those eyes,” expressed an Instagram user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP