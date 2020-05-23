News updates from Hindustan Times: Cong releases video on Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with migrants and all the latest news

Updated: May 23, 2020 12:56 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Congress releases video on Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with migrant workers

The Congress on Saturday released a video of an interaction between former party chief Rahul Gandhi and a group of migrant workers walking back to a village in Uttar Pradesh from Haryana amid the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown. Read more

Bihar says migrant workers arriving from 7 states to be kept in Covid-19 quarantine camps

Keeping in view the rise in coronavirus cases, Bihar government has announced that migrants labourers returning from seven states will be lodged in quarantine camps. Read more

Doctor dies at Pune’s Sassoon hospital after testing Covid-19 positive

A 56-year old general practitioner doctor from Maharashtra’s Keshavnagar, who practised in Ghorpadegaon, died at Sassoon general hospital on Friday after testing positive for Covid-19. Read more

Three new Covid-19 cases surface from containment zone in Chandigarh

Three new cases of Covid-19 were reported from Bapu Dham Colony, a containment zone, on Saturday morning taking the total count of infections in the city to 222. Chandigarh now has 41 active cases. Read more

US discussed conducting its first nuclear test in decades: Report

The Trump administration discussed last week whether to conduct its first nuclear test explosion since 1992, the Washington Post reported late on Friday, citing a senior official and two former officials familiar with the matter. Read more

BCCI will win; they’ll get their way if they want to: Chappell on IPL replacing T20 World Cup

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell is known for his hard stance against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and he has said that the BCCI with its clout might get to host the IPL if the T20 World Cup is postponed by the ICC. Read more

An iOS bug is stopping some users from opening their apps on iPhone, iPad

There is a bug that is preventing some iOS apps from opening. iPhone and iPad users can see a message - “This app is no longer shared with you” when they try to access an app. Read more

Eid ul Fitr Ramadan 2020 Muslim moon: How Ramadan and Eid will be different in coronavirus lockdown 4.0

Ask any Muslim how they feel about Ramadan and Eid, and irrespective of their level of piety, their faces will light up and they will give you details of all their Ramadan memories with the excitement of a child. Read more

Huge virtual wave crashes against glass box in Seoul, it’s mesmerising to watch

A 3D illusion of a wave swirling inside of a big glass box has now memerised people. Placed overlooking a heavily trafficked section in Seoul, South Korea this art installation is absolutely stunning, to say the least. There’s a chance that it will leave you amazed too. Read more