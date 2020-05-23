e-paper
Home / India News / Doctor dies at Pune’s Sassoon hospital after testing Covid-19 positive

Doctor dies at Pune’s Sassoon hospital after testing Covid-19 positive

The doctor was undergoing treatment and was in a critical condition, he was admitted to Sassoon hospital on May 13 and was declared dead on Friday at 4:30 pm.

india Updated: May 23, 2020 12:44 IST
Stefy Thevar | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Pune
This is the first death of a doctor in Pune due to Covid-19.
A 56-year old doctor from Maharashtra’s Keshavnagar succumbed to death at Pune’s Sassoon general hospital on Friday after testing positive for Covid-19.

He worked as a general medical practitioner at Pune’s Ghorpadi Gaon.

The doctor was undergoing treatment for coronavirus and was in a critical condition. He was admitted to Sassoon hospital on May 13 and was declared dead on Friday at 4:30 pm. This is the first death of a doctor in Pune due to Covid-19.

“The news of a doctor’s death could lead to fear among the medical community, especially the general physicians, most of whom have already shut their clinics,” Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) chief health officer Dr Ramchandra Hankare said.

Also read: Sassoon hospital claims Pune’s first successful plasma therapy for Covid-19 patient

According to Sassoon hospital’s records, the doctor died due to acute respiratory failure due to Covid-19, positive bilateral pneumonitis, acute respiratory syndrome, myocarditis, and acute kidney injury.

The doctor was also one of the first Covid-19 patients who was being administered Tocilizumab, an immunosuppressive drug, which has been recommended against Covid-19.

Maharashtra is the country’s worst-hit state when it comes to coronavirus cases. More than 44,000 people have contracted Covid-19 in Maharashtra of which over 27,000 cases come from Mumbai. Thane and Pune are a couple of other badly-hit districts in Maharashtra. Thane has seen over 5,700 Covid-19 cases while in Pune, the tally has jumped to nearly 5,000.

