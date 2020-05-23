Three new Covid-19 cases surface from containment zone in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: May 23, 2020 11:46 IST

Three new cases of Covid-19 were reported from Bapu Dham Colony, a containment zone, on Saturday morning taking the total count of infections in the city to 222.

Chandigarh now has 41 active cases.

Of the three new cases, a 17-year-old boy and a 32-year-old woman are from one house, while the third patient is a 24-year-old man.

With this, 150 positive cases have been reported from Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26 alone.

On Friday, a 35-year-old woman from the colony tested positive for coronavirus. Officials said she was a family contact of a positive case from the locality.

With no fresh recovery on Friday, the number of patients discharged so far is 178.

Officials said eight household family contacts of a 27-year-old woman from Bapu Dham who had tested positive on Thursday, had been traced and their samples were collected.

Another 17 samples taken from Bapu Dham Colony on Thursday have tested negative.