e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Three new Covid-19 cases surface from containment zone in Chandigarh

Three new Covid-19 cases surface from containment zone in Chandigarh

Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26 now accounts for 150 of city’s 222 coronavirus patients so far

chandigarh Updated: May 23, 2020 11:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
With this, 150 positive cases have been reported from Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26 alone.
With this, 150 positive cases have been reported from Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26 alone. (HT PHOTO )
         

Three new cases of Covid-19 were reported from Bapu Dham Colony, a containment zone, on Saturday morning taking the total count of infections in the city to 222.

Chandigarh now has 41 active cases.

Of the three new cases, a 17-year-old boy and a 32-year-old woman are from one house, while the third patient is a 24-year-old man.

With this, 150 positive cases have been reported from Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26 alone.

On Friday, a 35-year-old woman from the colony tested positive for coronavirus. Officials said she was a family contact of a positive case from the locality.

With no fresh recovery on Friday, the number of patients discharged so far is 178.

Officials said eight household family contacts of a 27-year-old woman from Bapu Dham who had tested positive on Thursday, had been traced and their samples were collected.

Another 17 samples taken from Bapu Dham Colony on Thursday have tested negative.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In