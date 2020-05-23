Huge virtual wave crashes against glass box in Seoul, it’s mesmerising to watch

it-s-viral

Updated: May 23, 2020 12:04 IST

A 3D illusion of a wave swirling inside of a big glass box has now memerised people. Placed overlooking a heavily trafficked section in Seoul, South Korea this art installation is absolutely stunning, to say the least. There’s a chance that it will leave you amazed too.

The installation is designed by the agency d’strict on a 1,620sq meter smart screen. Jun Lee, the business development director of the company, took to LinkedIn to share a video of this amazing creation. The same clip was also shared on their official YouTube channel.

Take a look at the video and prepare to get astonished:

Since being shared, people have dropped varied comments on the video. While some wrote that they want to visit the place, others were simply stunned to see such an amazing work of art.

“Absolutely gorgeous and inspired work. I wonder what other types of illusions could be achieved with this kind of technology,” wrote a YouTube user. “This is STUNNING. The effect is perfect and appeals to our deepest fascinations and fears. Well done!” commented another.

“Having some “cracking” on glass will make this perfect,” another offered a suggestion. “Just watching for hours of it would give me a meditation effect,” wrote a fourth. “I so want to go there,” expressed a fifth.

What do you think of this amazing installation? Did it impress you too?