e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Huge virtual wave crashes against glass box in Seoul, it’s mesmerising to watch

Huge virtual wave crashes against glass box in Seoul, it’s mesmerising to watch

The video has now mesmerised many and there’s a chance that it’ll amaze you too.

it-s-viral Updated: May 23, 2020 12:04 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the huge installation.
The image shows the huge installation. (YouTube/@d’strict)
         

A 3D illusion of a wave swirling inside of a big glass box has now memerised people. Placed overlooking a heavily trafficked section in Seoul, South Korea this art installation is absolutely stunning, to say the least. There’s a chance that it will leave you amazed too.

The installation is designed by the agency d’strict on a 1,620sq meter smart screen. Jun Lee, the business development director of the company, took to LinkedIn to share a video of this amazing creation. The same clip was also shared on their official YouTube channel.

Take a look at the video and prepare to get astonished:

Since being shared, people have dropped varied comments on the video. While some wrote that they want to visit the place, others were simply stunned to see such an amazing work of art.

“Absolutely gorgeous and inspired work. I wonder what other types of illusions could be achieved with this kind of technology,” wrote a YouTube user. “This is STUNNING. The effect is perfect and appeals to our deepest fascinations and fears. Well done!” commented another.

“Having some “cracking” on glass will make this perfect,” another offered a suggestion. “Just watching for hours of it would give me a meditation effect,” wrote a fourth. “I so want to go there,” expressed a fifth.

What do you think of this amazing installation? Did it impress you too?

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In