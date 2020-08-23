News updates from Hindustan Times: Cong’s Randeep Surjewala denies reports of Sonia Gandhi’s resignation as party chief and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 20:57 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Reports of Sonia Gandhi resigning as Congress president false’: Randeep Surjewala

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala denied reports that Sonia Gandhi has resigned as party president. “Reports of Sonia Gandhi resigning from the post of Congress interim president are false,” news agency ANI quoted Surjewala as saying on Sunday. Read more

AG KK Venugopal declines permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for contempt of court

Attorney General of India (AG), KK Venugopal, on Sunday, declined to grant permission for initiation of criminal contempt of court proceedings against actor Swara Bhasker for her statements criticising the Supreme Court and its judgment in the Ayodhya dispute. Read more

Karnataka phone tapping row: Cong MP vows to escalate fight to Centre, seeks probe

Two days after Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar accused the BS Yediyurappa led state government of tapping his phones, his brother and Congress MP from Bengaluru Rural, D K Suresh, on Sunday said that he would approach the Centre for an investigation into the matter if Karnataka government didn’t take the complaint seriously. Read more

Madhya Pradesh witnesses reduction in rainfall activity

After receiving heavy rainfall over the past couple of days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Madhya Pradesh saw a reduction in rainfall activity on Sunday as the low pressure area moved towards Rajasthan. Read more

Delhi govt’s welfare fund for construction workers: All you need to know

Delhi’s labour minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said the government will set up camps for construction workers who wish to register for Aam Aadmi Party’s state-run welfare fund. These camps will be set up from August 24 to September 11 across 70 assembly constituencies and workers can get their registrations verified there also. Read more

IPL 2020 | ‘It all boils down to jealousy’: Sunil Gavaskar slams IPL critics

India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar slammed those who criticise the Indian Premier League and said that the negative remarks towards the tournament come out of jealousy. Gavaskar’s remarks came less than a month before the start of the 13th edition of IPL. Read more

Anand Mahindra’s latest post captures the power of unity in the most amazing way. Watch

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, along with his excellent business acumen and social work, is also known for his Twitter presence. Netizens often find Mahindra’s tweets hilarious, intriguing, motivating, and relatable. Read more

Shilpa Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor go for eco-friendly Ganpati visarjan at home, see pics

Shilpa Shetty and family took part in the Ganesh Visarjan celebration on Sunday. They immersed the idol of Lord Ganesha in a water-filled tub at home itself. The family had welcomed Lord Ganesha on Saturday. Shilpa, husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and her mother-in-law were twinning in yellow on the occasion. Read more

Samsung finally brings last year’s iOS 13 feature to its Galaxy phones: Ability to find the handset even when offline

Samsung has finally added a feature for its Galaxy smartphone that Apple brought last year with iOS 13 – finding your lost handset even when its offline. This feature not available on every Galaxy smartphone yet but is coming as an update according to XDA’s Max Weinbach. Read more

Life Hacks by Charles Assisi: The sublime value of the daily ritual

The last two weeks felt like they would never end. And the week that preceded them passed by in a blur. Two things are common to both experiences. Read more

Watch| USA polls: PM Modi featured in Donald Trump ad to woo Indian-Americans