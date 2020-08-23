e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Anand Mahindra’s latest post captures the power of unity in the most amazing way. Watch

Anand Mahindra's latest post captures the power of unity in the most amazing way. Watch

“Something I saw a while back, but good for Sunday viewing,” Anand Mahindra tweeted while sharing the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 23, 2020 19:37 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People shared various comments on the motivating video tweeted by Anand Mahindra.
People shared various comments on the motivating video tweeted by Anand Mahindra. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)
         

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, along with his excellent business acumen and social work, is also known for his Twitter presence. Netizens often find Mahindra’s tweets hilarious, intriguing, motivating, and relatable. This share by the business mogul is no different as it’s absolutely inspiring.

Though the clip has been in circulation for quite some time now, it again piqued people’s attention after being shared by Mahindra on August 23.

“Something I saw a while back, but good for Sunday viewing. The only way we make it out of this crisis is if we do it all together...” reads the text shared alongside the post.

The recording starts with four men taking a seat on chairs which are kept in very close proximity to each other. Another individual, then, goes around in a circle, directing the men to lay their heads on each other’s laps. After this, he starts removing the chair from beneath the men. Wondering what happens next? Take a look:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this post has captured netizens’ attention. The tweet has accumulated over 1.9 lakh views – and counting. It has also gathered close to 14,000 likes and more than 2,000 retweets.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “Strength of unity. That is hidden but it is beautifully explored here in this video”. Another individual wrote, “Good One Sir. Thanks for sharing”.

What are your thoughts on the share?

