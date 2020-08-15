Harsh Goenka’s tips for happiness impress Twitter, may amaze you too

it-s-viral

If you have ever wondered “How to be happy,” then you’re not alone. Every now and then, many may ponder over the same question. Though various things evoke happiness for different people, this recent tweet by business tycoon Harsh Goenka may strike a chord with some.

“Tips for Happiness,” this is how Goenka started his tweet. Then he added six points detailing the small yet meaningful things in life, which may make one happy. Take a look to see if you relate to any or all of them:

Tips for Happiness:



1. Stop looking for happiness and start living it

2. Live in the ‘now’

3. Learn to be grateful

4. Think about solutions not problems

5. Whenever you get negative thoughts, start thinking of pleasant things

6. Each day do at least one act to make others happy — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 15, 2020

Since being shared just a few hours ago, his tweet has gathered close to 900 likes and more than 150 retweets – and counting. It has also received tons of comments from people. While some were happy to see the post, others shared their own versions.

“Thanks a lot, sir... Excellent message!” wrote a Twitter user. “Absolutely agree Sir. Don’t search for happiness , it is within you.. You just need to share it,” expressed another. “Most importantly learn to say sorry when you are wrong. Never let ego come in the way,” commented a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

There are very few people in this platform who inspires me and you are one of them.🙏 — Kraj (@Kraj0007) August 15, 2020

5th one is very much worthy to me....I practice that🙏😅 — Anubhav Kumar (@anubhavnarayan) August 15, 2020

Loved each and every tip. They are all awesome 👍 — Tarana Hussain (@hussain_tarana) August 15, 2020

What do you think of Goenka’s post?

