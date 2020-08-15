e-paper
Harsh Goenka’s tips for happiness impress Twitter, may amaze you too

“Thanks a lot, sir... Excellent message!” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 15, 2020 19:17 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Harsh Goenka tweet prompted people to share various replies.
If you have ever wondered “How to be happy,” then you’re not alone. Every now and then, many may ponder over the same question. Though various things evoke happiness for different people, this recent tweet by business tycoon Harsh Goenka may strike a chord with some.

“Tips for Happiness,” this is how Goenka started his tweet. Then he added six points detailing the small yet meaningful things in life, which may make one happy. Take a look to see if you relate to any or all of them:

Since being shared just a few hours ago, his tweet has gathered close to 900 likes and more than 150 retweets – and counting. It has also received tons of comments from people. While some were happy to see the post, others shared their own versions.

“Thanks a lot, sir... Excellent message!” wrote a Twitter user. “Absolutely agree Sir. Don’t search for happiness , it is within you.. You just need to share it,” expressed another. “Most importantly learn to say sorry when you are wrong. Never let ego come in the way,” commented a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of Goenka’s post?

