‘It’s OK to stay OK’: Harsh Goenka’s #ThursdayThoughts tweet is a lesson to abide by

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 12:43 IST

There are times in many people’s lives when all they want to do is nothing, when they don’t want to answer a telephone call or just simply chill. However, more than often, a tiny voice inside their heads guilt trips them to stay busy to do something productive. If you can relate to this then chances are this tweet by Harsh Goenka will hit you right in the feels and also leave you with a valuable lesson in the process.

Goenka took to the micro-blogging site to share a tweet about the things which are ok to do. There’s a possibility that his tweet will wash away your mid-day blues. The tweet is also something which we should abide by because, “It’s OK to stay OK.”

It’s OK to cancel an appointment.

It’s OK to not reply to that call.

It’s OK to change your mind.

It’s OK to want to be alone.

It’s OK to take a holiday.

It’s OK to do nothing.

It’s OK to just chill.

It’s OK to stay OK.#ThursdayThoughts — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 13, 2020

Since being shared just a few hours ago, the tweet has prompted people to share various comments. It has also gathered more than 1,100 likes. From praising the business tycoon’s tweet to sharing their own version, people dropped all sorts of reactions.

This is what a Twitter user wrote:

We are responsible to keep ourselves HEALTHY both MENTALLY and PHYSICALLY! People can be harsh and drive you insane! So hold on to your core strengths and values but do needful so that you are the person you want to be & remain sane to survive and thrive in this world 👍👍👍 — Reshma Pai (@ReshmaPai15) August 13, 2020

“Sensible advice for cool living!” commented another. “Wow... It’s ok to just live!” expressed a third. “It’s Okay not to be Okay!” tweeted a fourth.

Here’s how others reacted:

Wonderful thought Sir 👍👍👍 — Manish Kumar (@ManishKumar302) August 13, 2020

It's OK to just follow ur heart.

It's Ok to not think what others will say.

It's OK to not worry I'm in pajama & still going out.

It's OK to not to tweet about ongoing trends sometimes.

It's OK if you want to cry.

It's OK be a child sometimes.

It's OK to laugh out hard sometimes. — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) August 13, 2020

This is a wonderful stress busting post 👍 — Siddhartha Das (@sidharthone) August 13, 2020

What do you think of Harsh Goenka’s “It’s OK” tweet?

