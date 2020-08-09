e-paper
Home / It's Viral / ‘I like messy beds’: Harsh Goenka shares small joys of life, prompts people to post the same

‘I like messy beds’: Harsh Goenka shares small joys of life, prompts people to post the same

Harsh Goenka’s tweet has now struck a chord with tweeple and prompted them to share the things which make them happy.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 09, 2020 12:22 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People shared various tweets and chances are you may relate to some.
People shared various tweets and chances are you may relate to some. (Twitter)
         

From smelling the pages of a new book to sleeping an extra hour on a Sunday, people may share various things when they’re asked about the small joys of life or the little things they like. These are usually the things which fill their heart with happiness and make them smile. Now business tycoon Harsh Goenka has taken to Twitter to share the things he likes. Chances are you’ll relate to some or all of them.

His tweet has now struck a chord with tweeple and prompted them to share the things which make them happy. These replies have turned Goenka’s post into a wholesome Twitter thread which may make your day a bit brighter. However, before knowing what people tweeted, take a look at the business tycoon’s tweet:

Since being shared, it has gathered over 1,200 likes and close to 150 retweets. People had a lot to say. While some expressed the small joys of their lives, others thanked Goenka for sharing such a happy post.

Taking a cue from Goenka’s tweet, this is what a Twitter user shared:

In reply, the Chairman of the RPG Group tweeted:

“During these times of adversity, nature teaches the meaning and ways of living a simple life with profound joy and gratitude. If still the flashiness outshines the true happiness, nothing can help...Sir, you are a legend, and your tweets are inspiring, as always,” wrote a Twitter user. On this tweet too, Goenka replied and wrote “Thanks.”

Here’s what film producer Nila Madhab Panda replied:

“Rightly said Sir, When life surrounds itself with too much of materialistic things, humans start looking for a simpler way of life. The joy of sleeping under a mango tree far exceeds the joy of sleeping in an air conditioned five star hotel,” expressed an individual.

Take a look at how others reacted:

What are some simple joys of life that you like?

