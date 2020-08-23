e-paper
Madhya Pradesh witnesses reduction in rainfall activity

A meteorologist with the IMD's Bhopal office told news agency PTI that there was a let-up in the rainfall activity in the state on Sunday.

bhopal Updated: Aug 23, 2020 20:11 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bhopal along with Indore and Sehore had been receiving incessant rainfall since Friday.
Bhopal along with Indore and Sehore had been receiving incessant rainfall since Friday.(ANI file photo)
         

After receiving heavy rainfall over the past couple of days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Madhya Pradesh saw a reduction in rainfall activity on Sunday as the low pressure area moved towards Rajasthan.

A meteorologist with the IMD’s Bhopal office told news agency PTI that there was a let-up in the rainfall activity in the state on Sunday. He added that the highest rainfall was of 26mm which was recorded in Ratlam district from 8.30am to 5.30pm and there was no rainfall during the day in the capital city of Bhopal.

Bhopal along with Indore and Sehore had been receiving incessant rainfall since Friday. Bhopal on Friday recorded 210 mm of rainfall and incidents of waterlogging were reported from several areas. Roads in some areas got submerged following the downpour.

Officials said that due to the present decrease in rainfall, water level of rivers and nullahs started falling and road connectivity between some districts, which got affected in the last two days, was re-established.

The weather department did not issue any rainfall alert, but its update showed that heavy rains are likely to take place in 14 districts, including Shahdol and Balaghat, till Monday morning.

(With inputs from PTI)

