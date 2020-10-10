News updates from Hindustan Times: Congress’ Bihar manifesto likely to focus on migrants, job crisis and all the latest news

india

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 08:55 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion

Congress’ Bihar manifesto likely to focus on migrants, job crisis

The Congress is likely to promise a control room and facilitation centre in every state for migrant workers to avoid a lockdown-like crisis, the filling up of all government vacancies in 18 months, and the strict implementation of minimum support prices (MSP) in its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, people familiar with the matter said. Read more

Active cases in India fall to nearly 13% of total Covid-19 caseload: How it happened

India may be heading towards the seven million mark in terms of the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, but the daily count has been slowly falling. Read more

2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘I don’t understand why franchises run after him,’ Virender Sehwag slams star Kings XI Punjab batsman

Kings XI Punjab batsman Glenn Maxwell has been in woeful form in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer vs AIIMS: Vikas Singh says Dr Sudhir Gupta’s ‘lies will be exposed’, regrets not recording crucial phone call

Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, has said that he regrets not recording a phone conversation he had with Dr Sudhir Gupta, the head of the AIIMS panel that ruled out murder in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Read more

Nissan Magnite SUV, rival to Sonet and Venue, to be unveiled on October 21

Nissan Magnite will be officially unveiled at the global stage ion October 21 and with India as its primary target market, hopes to create a buzz in the lucrative sub-compact SUV segment before its official launch early 2021. Read more

‘Islam is not an aesthetic’: Bad Gal Rihanna faces fire from Muslim fans for using Islamic verses in Savage X Fenty lingerie show, issues apology

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, the second edition of the Savage x Fenty performance-based lingerie show, was an extravaganza for the ages, with fashion lovers all around the world plastered to their screens (the show streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime) with bated breath to see what Rihanna would do this year that could top last year. Read more

Happy Birthday Rekha: Umrao Jaan to Madam Maya, throwback to Rekha’s most fashionable onscreen avatars

Rekha is an evergreen beauty and the yesteryear actor from Bollywood’s golden era has earned a reputation for versatility and reinvention, doesn’t seem to be ageing at all. Read more

People demand something else on Twitter’s ‘How it started vs how it’s going’ post

If you have been around the Internet, then you must have seen people sharing all sorts of posts under “How it started vs how it’s going” trend. Read more