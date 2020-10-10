e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer vs AIIMS: Vikas Singh says Dr Sudhir Gupta’s ‘lies will be exposed’, regrets not recording crucial phone call

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer vs AIIMS: Vikas Singh says Dr Sudhir Gupta’s ‘lies will be exposed’, regrets not recording crucial phone call

The lawyer representing Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, Vikas Singh, has said that AIIMS panel chief Dr Sudhir Gupta’s lies will be exposed.

bollywood Updated: Oct 10, 2020 07:52 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14.
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14.
         

Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, has said that he regrets not recording a phone conversation he had with Dr Sudhir Gupta, the head of the AIIMS panel that ruled out murder in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The lawyer has opposed the panel’s findings, and has called for a new one to be constituted.

The panel of AIIMS doctors termed Sushant’s death ‘a case of hanging and death by suicide’. In a report submitted to the CBI on September 29, the six-member team of forensic doctors said that there were ‘no injuries on the body other than of hanging’ nor was ‘presence of any sedative material’ detected, dismissing claims of strangulation and poisoning.

Vikas Singh told Republic TV that Dr Gupta himself had reached out to him after Sushant’s father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. He said, “When the Sushant tragedy happened and we got the FIR registered, he [Gupta] only rang me up. I said ‘I’m not interested in any help, I’m only interested in the truth’. So I shared some photographs taken by Sushant’s sister Meetu at the site.”

Also read: Chetan Bhagat slams those questioning Sushant Singh Rajput’s AIIMS report: ‘Show some proof’

He said that the doctor’s ‘immediate, spontaneous reaction’ upon seeing the photos was that it’s ‘200% death by strangulation’. The lawyer said that he subsequently had a conversation with the doctor, which he regrets not recording. He said, “I’m not the kind of person who records calls, but in retrospect, I should have. But I’m sure when this goes to further examination his lies will be exposed.”

Vikas Singh had written a letter to the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), calling the forensic report submitted by the AIIMS panel to the agency ‘faulty.’ He further called Dr Gupta’s conduct ‘unethical’ and ‘unprofessional.’

Sushant died on June 14. His death is being investigated by the CBI, with the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate carrying out separate investigations into other angles.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
NDA’s Cabinet has no non-BJP minister now
NDA’s Cabinet has no non-BJP minister now
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Booking, cancellation of rail tickets allowed till 5 minutes before departure from today
Booking, cancellation of rail tickets allowed till 5 minutes before departure from today
‘Tejashwi stabbed me in the back, Shah offered me a balm’: VIP chief Sahni
‘Tejashwi stabbed me in the back, Shah offered me a balm’: VIP chief Sahni
Congress’ Bihar manifesto likely to focus on migrants, job crisis
Congress’ Bihar manifesto likely to focus on migrants, job crisis
Oct 15 US presidential debate cancelled after Trump snubs virtual invite
Oct 15 US presidential debate cancelled after Trump snubs virtual invite
Video of Sikh man’s turban being pulled at BJP’s Kolkata march sparks outrage
Video of Sikh man’s turban being pulled at BJP’s Kolkata march sparks outrage
Covid update: China’s origin claim; temple priests infected; Merkel’s warning
Covid update: China’s origin claim; temple priests infected; Merkel’s warning
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In