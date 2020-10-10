e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Active cases in India fall to nearly 13% of total Covid-19 caseload: How it happened

Active cases in India fall to nearly 13% of total Covid-19 caseload: How it happened

Maharashtra continues to report a very high number of new Covid-19 cases with more than 13,000 cases, followed by Karnataka with more than 10,000 cases, according to Union health ministry,

india Updated: Oct 10, 2020 08:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A healthcare worker collects swab sample from a woman for coronavirus testing, at New Delhi’s Amar Colony on Friday.
A healthcare worker collects swab sample from a woman for coronavirus testing, at New Delhi’s Amar Colony on Friday.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT Photo)
         

India may be heading towards the seven million mark in terms of the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, but the daily count has been slowly falling.

And in some more good news, the number of active cases in the country has fallen below the nine lakh-mark for the first time in a month, according to the Union health ministry. It comprises merely 12.94 per cent of the total caseload, the ministry said on Friday.

The declining trend of the percentage of active cases is commensurately supported by the rising percentage of recovered cases. Recoveries in India have exceeded new cases for three continuous weeks, it said.

The country had 8.97 lakh active cases on September 9, the ministry said.

A total of 59,06,069 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the country so far and recoveries exceed active cases of infection by 50,12,477, it further said.

This is the result of collaborative action by states and union territories under the Centre’s strategy of comprehensive testing, tracking, quick hospitalisation and adherence to the standard treatment protocol which has ensured a standardised quality of medical care across public and private hospitals and for home isolation cases.

The higher number of recoveries has aided the national recovery rate to further improve to 85.52 per cent, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 70,496 new cases and 964 fatalities, India’s Covid-19 count reached 69,06,152 on Friday.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state as it reported 12,134 new cases of the infection and 302 deaths. The total cases in the state rose to 15,06,018, according to health ministry.

tags
top news
Active cases in India fall to nearly 13% of total Covid-19 caseload
Active cases in India fall to nearly 13% of total Covid-19 caseload
The economic arguments in favour of the three farm bills: All you need to know
The economic arguments in favour of the three farm bills: All you need to know
Oct 15 US presidential debate cancelled after Trump snubs virtual invite
Oct 15 US presidential debate cancelled after Trump snubs virtual invite
2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
NDA’s Cabinet has no non-BJP minister now
NDA’s Cabinet has no non-BJP minister now
Booking, cancellation of rail tickets allowed till 5 minutes before departure from today
Booking, cancellation of rail tickets allowed till 5 minutes before departure from today
Video of Sikh man’s turban being pulled at BJP’s Kolkata march sparks outrage
Video of Sikh man’s turban being pulled at BJP’s Kolkata march sparks outrage
Covid update: China’s origin claim; temple priests infected; Merkel’s warning
Covid update: China’s origin claim; temple priests infected; Merkel’s warning
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In