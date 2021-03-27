News updates from HT: Delhi Covid-19 caseload from last 3 days higher than total cases last week and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi’s Covid-19 caseload from last 3 days higher than total cases last week

Delhi finds itself in the midst of a fresh wave of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as the city has recorded more than 1,100 new daily cases in the last four days, including over 1,500 infections in each of the last two days. Read more

Wish to visit all 51 Shaktipeeths: PM Modi at Bangladesh's Jeshoreshwari Kali temple

Praying for a Coronavirus-free world at Bangladesh's Jeshoreshwari Kali temple early on Saturday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he feels fortunate to visit the goddess just ahead of the Chaitra Navratri. Read more

Odisha bans congregations amid a surge in Covid-19 cases

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Odisha government on Friday banned congregations including for the celebration of upcoming festivals like Good Friday, Easter, Pana Sankranti, Jhamu Jatra, Danda Jatra and Ram Navami. Read more

Rajasthan, Jharkhand among 14 states reporting no new Covid-19 deaths. Full list

The Union ministry of health and family welfare on Friday said that as many as 14 states and Union territories, including Rajasthan, Puducherry, and Jharkhand, did not report any new fatalities due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read more

'I've quarantined myself at home': Tendulkar after testing positive for Covid-19

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday took to Twitter to confirm that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Sachin has 'mild symptoms' and has decided to quarantine himself at home as advised by the doctors. Read more

Neetu Kapoor says she used to be Rishi Kapoor's 'wing-woman' before they started dating: 'Helped him impress girls'

Neetu Kapoor confessed in an appearance on Indian Idol 12 that before she started dating her late husband Rishi Kapoor, she used to be the wing-woman in his life, and help him impress other girls. Read more

New dulhan Gauahar Khan dolls up for three month anniversary in ₹15k Anarkali

New dulhan Gauahar Khan made for a beautiful bride. The actor has a girl-next-door style sense as there is nothing that she cannot slay in. Be it her nikaah lehenga, a casual pair of jeans, an evening gown or even a suit, she looks stunning in all outfits. Read more

This post on ‘how to look’ by ‘mother with sign’ is a must-read

Are you a regular user of the Internet? Then there is a possibility that you’re aware of Poonam Sapra’s ‘mother with sign’ Instagram page. If not, allow us to explain. Read more

Watch| Kerala Polls 2021: Decoding UDF Vs LDF battle & BJP’s ‘will be kingmaker' claim