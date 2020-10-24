News updates from Hindustan Times: Districts in UP with most number of Covid cases showing high recovery rate and all the latest news

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 16:58 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Uttar Pradesh coming off Covid-19 peak, claim officials, set a new target

Uttar Pradesh districts with the maximum Covid-19 caseload are now showing a high recovery rate and a low infection rate. At least 11 such districts have a recovery rate close to or above 90%, and experts say this will give time for a revamp of the health infrastructure if a second wave hits. Read more

Bihar Election 2020: Katoria will see a contest between RJD and BJP again

One of the 243 constituencies in the legislative assembly of Bihar, Katoria is a part of the Banka Lok Sabha constituency and is reserved for candidates of Scheduled Tribes. Located in the eastern state’s Banka district, Katoria Vidhan Sabha constituency is hit by Maoist violence. Read more

Pune consumer forum directs logistics company to pay Rs 33,000 in compensation

The Pune district consumer forum has directed Messr Agarwal Packers and Movers company to pay Rs 33,000 as compensation to a consumer for deficiency of service. The applicant identified as Manish Thakur availed the services of the company to bring his household goods which comprised a television and a washing machine from Mumbai to Pune. Read more

Covid-19: Countries battle rising cases as WHO sees ‘exponential’ rise

Grim data highlighted the struggle for authorities around the world to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control Saturday, as the US reported 80,000 infections in a single day, France extended a curfew to two-thirds of citizens and Germany’s death toll passed 10,000. Read more

Ant Group IPO pricing ‘history’s largest’, says Alibaba’s Jack Ma

The mammoth dual listing for Chinese fintech giant Ant Group will be the world’s biggest, according to a pricing determined on Friday night, Alibaba founder Jack Ma said on Saturday. “It’s the first time that the pricing of such a big listing, the largest in human history, has been determined outside New York City” he told the Bund Summit in the eastern financial hub of Shanghai. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘Virat Kohli has now belief they can do the job’ - Scott Styris explains what has changed for RCB this season

Royal Challengers Bangalore are enjoying a good season of Indian Premier League in 2020 in the UAE. The Virat Kohli-led unit had finished with the wooden spoon last season. RCB’s biggest problem had been their death bowling which had often left the team disappointed. Read more

DU NCWEB BA, BCom first cutoff list 2020 released at du.ac.in

The Delhi University on Saturday released the first cut- off list for Non- Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) for BA and B. Com courses. The first cut-off for all the NCWEB colleges is accessible on the official website at du.ac.in. Read more

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding videos from gurduwara leaked online, watch

New videos from the wedding of singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have been leaked on the internet. In the clips, the two are seen twinning in shades of peach and pink, as they get married at a gurudwara in Delhi. Videos from the ring ceremony were also shared online. Read more

Man shows compact setup inside SUV complete with bed and fridge, video wows people

If you are someone who gets excited thinking about long road trips, then this clip may speak to your soul. Shared on Instagram, the clip gives a detailed look of a travel setup inside a car. The video makes for a pretty interesting watch. Read more

TMC’s Nusrat Jahan dances & plays Dhak during Durga Puja celebrations

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan was seen dancing during Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal’s New Alipore. Nusrat was spotted in a red & white sari dancing with women. She was also seen playing the traditional drum or Dhak on Durga Ashtami. Watch here