Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding videos from gurduwara leaked online, watch

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 15:38 IST

New videos from the wedding of singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have been leaked on the internet. In the clips, the two are seen twinning in shades of peach and pink, as they get married at a gurudwara in Delhi.

Videos from the ring ceremony were also shared online. Neha is seen wearing a pink and silver lehenga, while Rohanpreet wears a white suit. They can be seen exchanging rings and setting the dance floor on fire.

In one of the videos, Neha and Rohanpreet are seen on different ends of an elaborate stage, with dancers dressed in white surrounding them. The couple is then seen shaking a leg together. Another video shows Rohanpreet on one knee as Neha puts a ring on his finger. He then gets up and gives her a hug.

Neha and Rohanpreet have been sharing photos of the celebrations on their Instagram accounts as well. They shared a number of pictures from their mehendi and haldi ceremonies, which were held earlier this week.

Reportedly, Neha and Rohanpreet registered their marriage on October 22. The wedding ceremony in Delhi will be followed by a reception on October 26 at The Amaltas in Mohali.

Earlier this month, Neha made her relationship with Rohanpreet Instagram official, as she introduced him as ‘mine’ in a post. In another post, she suggested that it was ‘love at first sight’ for them. He has also been sharing mushy posts with her.

Neha recently shared a video of her first meeting with Rohanpreet’s parents. In the clip, he could be seen holding her hand tightly as they smile and have a conversation. “The day he made me meet His Parents and Family. Love You @rohanpreetsingh. #NehuPreet,” she had written, sharing the video.

On Monday, Neha and Rohanpreet’s first collaboration, a song titled Nehu Da Vyah, was released.

