Neha Kakkar shares the moment she met beau Rohanpreet Singh’s family, watch adorable video

music

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 21:34 IST

Singer Neha Kakkar has shared a video of her first meeting with her boyfriend, singer Rohanpreet Singh’s parents. The clip, rumoured to be from their roka ceremony, shows him holding her hand tightly as they smile and have a conversation.

“The day he made me meet His Parents and Family. Love You @rohanpreetsingh. #NehuPreet,” Neha wrote, sharing the cute video on Instagram.

Rohanpreet wrote, “Aayeee, love you more NEHUUUU @nehakakkar.” In another comment, he wrote that he ‘got (the) whole world holding (his) hand’. “Aayeeeee tu tan meri zindagi he bangi re. i tan bht he zyada love you hogya (You became my whole life. I fell too much in love with you). i can’t explain in words what this day meant to me. i got whole world holding my Hand. love you till the infinity Ends. My Queen My Everything.”

Neha will reportedly have a registered marriage with Rohanpreet on October 22, two days before their wedding ceremony in Delhi on October 24. Recently, the invitation card of their wedding reception was leaked online. According to the invite, the reception will be held on October 26 at The Amaltas, near Mohali in Punjab.

Earlier this month, Neha made her relationship with Rohanpreet Instagram official, as she introduced him as ‘mine’ in a post. In another post, she suggested that it was ‘love at first sight’ for them. He has also been sharing mushy posts with her.

Also read: Kajol was once asked how she would respond if Aryan Khan were to elope with Nysa. Shah Rukh Khan gave a hilarious reply

Meanwhile, Neha and Rohanpreet’s first collaboration, a song titled Nehu Da Vyah, will be out on October 21. This announcement confused fans and led them to speculate that the wedding rumours might be a promotional gimmick.

However, singer-actor Aditya Narayan confirmed the wedding in a recent interview. “I would have loved to attend Neha and Rohanpreet’s wedding, but the wedding is happening in Delhi. I have a bad shoulder injury and I am not sure if I can make it. But almost everyone from Indian Idol, including Vishal sir (Dadlani) and Himesh Reshammiya are going to attend the wedding,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more