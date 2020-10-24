Rohanpreet Singh kisses Neha Kakkar as she shares pics from their mehendi, videos from sangeet leaked

music

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 13:33 IST

Singer Neha Kakkar, who is likely to get married to Rohanpreeet Singh on Saturday, has posted pictures from their mehendi ceremony. Pictures from the haldi and sangeet ceremonies also surfaced online. They can be seen in colour-coordinated ethnic wear..

Clad in a gorgeous green lehenga, Neha can be seen posing with Rohanpreet. One of the images show him kissing her on the cheek while a few focus on Neha’s hands, flaunting the mehendi designs. Neha wrote, “Mehendi Lagaungi Main Sajna @rohanpreetsingh Ke Naam Ki Wearing @anitadongre Jewellery - @anitadongrepinkcity Styled by: @ruchikapoor.”

The post garnered 2.8 lakh likes within 40 minutes and Neha’s actor friend Gautam Gulati posted a heart emoji in the comments section. Neha had also shared pictures from her haldi ceremony in Delhi. The couple wore matching yellow traditional wear in the pictures.

One of the videos shows the venue and another one shows Neha and Rohanpreet grooving to a song from Dil Dhadakne Do in matching red-and-white outfits. They are surrounded by a group of friends. The couple is also seen dancing together in one video. Check out the sneak peek into her sangeet ceremony:

After keeping fans guessing about whether she was actually getting married, Neha has been sharing regular updates on social media in the last week. While Rohanpreet shared a video from the time she first visited his parents, she posted a video from their roka ceremony.

Also read: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm review: An audacious achievement by Sacha Baron Cohen, one of the bravest storytellers of our times

As per reports, Neha and Rohanpreet had a registered marriage on October 22, and the wedding ceremony will be held in Delhi on October 24. A leaked image of an invitation card of their wedding reception recently surfaced online. As per the invite, the reception will be held on October 26 at The Amaltas, in Mohali, Punjab.

Follow @htshowbiz for more