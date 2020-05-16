News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Economy won’t start without supporting farmers, migrants’, says Rahul Gandhi & all the latest news

Updated: May 16, 2020 13:00 IST

‘Economy won’t start without supporting farmers, migrants’: Rahul’s message to Centre

Former party chief and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday held a press conference and reacted to the Centre’s Rs 20 lakh crore economic package which was announced on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more

Allahabad HC suggests ways to check spread of Covid-19

Expressing displeasure over the condition of hospitals in Prayagraj, the Allahabad high court on Friday made some suggestions to the state government to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state and to provide necessary facilities to migrants entering into the state. Read more

After Auraiya accident, 5 more migrants killed in Madhya Pradesh’s Banda

At least five workers were killed in a road accident near Banda of Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district) on Saturday after the truck they were travelling in overturned, news agency ANI reported. Read more

Tripura records 11 new Covid-19 positive cases including 7 BSF personnel

Another 11 people, including seven Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and four civilians, in Tripura have tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive, taking the border state’s overall tally to 165. Read more

NASA releases basic principles for moon exploration pact

NASA on Friday set the stage for a global debate over the basic principles governing how humans will live and work on the moon, as it released the main tenets of an international pact for moon exploration called the Artemis Accords. Read more

India open to travel to Sri Lanka for limited-overs series, says BCCI

The Indian cricket board - BCCI says it is open to tour Sri Lanka in July for a six-match limited over series, if the government allows them to. Read more

Raise a toast to Scotland’s finest, this World Whisky Day: Tracing the history of Glenlivet

Saturday the 16th of May marks World Whisky Day, a call for celebration across the world to celebrate this fabulous and much-adored spirit. With the number of distilleries producing whisky continuing to rise, there’s an ever-growing catalogue of whiskies to whet your palate. Read more

Leopard climbs tree, jumps on another one. ‘Jungle Parkour’ video will amaze you

Leopards are elegant and majestic creatures in the wild. They are so powerful that they often jump from one tree to the other in an effortless way and watching them is a sight to behold. Read more

