‘Economy won’t start without supporting farmers, migrants’: Rahul’s message to Centre

Updated: May 16, 2020 12:56 IST

Former party chief and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday held a press conference and reacted to the Centre’s Rs 20 lakh crore economic package which was announced on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gandhi said that the Government of India must have faith in the “small and medium businesses, the farmers, those walking on the streets - the migrant labourers”. He said without them, the economy will never be able to start after bearing the brunt of the coronavirus crisis.

Gandhi said he is not making a political statement but is speaking on behalf of the entire nation. He said he needs the government to “reconsider the stimulus package”

“I have a serious reservation about the nature of the package and I would like the government to reconsider it,” Gandhi said on Saturday. He said that he the government has taken a “good step” by introducing the stimulus package but it should focus more on putting the money in the pockets of the needy, the migrant labourers, the farmers.

He emphasised on the immediate need to initiate direct transfers. “It is important that we put money directly into the hands of our people,” Gandhi stated.

Gandhi’s comments on the Centre’s economic stimulus package comes on the sidelines of his interaction with members of the regional electronic media. He went on to take questions and suggestions from representatives from regional electronic media.

“I will be taking questions from the electronic regional news media at 12 noon today. You can watch the press conference LIVE right here on Twitter or on my YouTube channel,” Gandhi posted on Twitter on Saturday morning.

Prior to this, Gandhi had led online interactive sessions with intellectuals like former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan and Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee.