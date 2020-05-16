e-paper
Rethink Rs 20 lakh crore package, give money to people: Rahul Gandhi

Rethink Rs 20 lakh crore package, give money to people: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said migrants workers, who are walking home with an empty stomach, the farmers, small businesses and other such people don’t need loans but money.

May 16, 2020
Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also addressed a video press conference earlier this month and addressed questions on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and the economic crisis.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also addressed a video press conference earlier this month and addressed questions on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and the economic crisis. (Mohd Zakir/HT file photo)
         

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the government must reconsider the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package and think about direct cash transfers to people suffering amid the lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Rahul Gandhi said migrants workers, who are walking home with an empty stomach, the farmers, small businesses and other such people don’t need loans but money.

“Today our poor people need money, I am requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he should reconsider this package. He should consider direct bank transfer, MGNREGA for 200 days and money to farmers directly, as these people are our future,” the Congress leader said.

“We must support them,” he said.

He was addressing questions from the electronic regional news media at 12 noon today. You can watch the press conference LIVE right here on Twitter or on my YouTube channel,” Gandhi had tweeted earlier.

The former Congress president has held online interactive sessions with former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan and Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee.

The dialogue with Rajan was first in the series that Gandhi plans to hold with public intellectuals. It included a detailed discussion on the state of the economy and how to revive it in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gandhi also addressed a video press conference earlier this month and addressed questions on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and the economic crisis.

