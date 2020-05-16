e-paper
Home / India News / Don't bother about ratings, think about people: Rahul Gandhi tells Centre

Don’t bother about ratings, think about people: Rahul Gandhi tells Centre

Rahul Gandhi said the government must reconsider the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package and think about direct cash transfers to people suffering amid the lockdown.

india Updated: May 16, 2020 14:09 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi was interacting with regional media through video.
Rahul Gandhi was interacting with regional media through video.(HT File Photo )
         

The government must stop thinking about ratings and start considering people who need money in their pockets to deal with the crisis of the coronavirus pandemic, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi was interacting with regional media through video.

“I have heard that the reason behind not giving money to people is ratings. It is being said that if we increase our deficit today, the foreign agencies will downgrade our ratings,” he said.

“Our ratings are made by India, by farmers, by labourers, small and big businesses who need money. Now, is the time think about India not others,” the Congress leader said.

He also said the government must reconsider the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package and think about direct cash transfers to people suffering amid the lockdown.

“Today our poor people need money, I am requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he should reconsider this package. He should consider direct bank transfer, MGNREGA for 200 days and money to farmers directly, as these people are our future,” the Congress leader said.

