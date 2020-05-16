e-paper
Home / India News / After Auraiya accident, 5 more migrants killed in Madhya Pradesh's Banda

After Auraiya accident, 5 more migrants killed in Madhya Pradesh’s Banda

Tens of thousands of people have been walking home from big cities after being laid off because of the lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) since late March.

india Updated: May 16, 2020 12:07 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Banda
The accident in Banda came after at least 24 migrant workers died in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district.
         

At least five workers were killed in a road accident near Banda of Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district) on Saturday after the truck they were travelling in overturned, news agency ANI reported.

“They were going from Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh,” Praveen Bhuria, Saga’s additional superintendent of police, said, according to ANI.

The accident in Banda came after at least 24 migrant workers died in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district.

Millions of workers were left without work across cities and towns in India when the lockdown was announced on March 24, resulting in the first wave of workers going back to their villages.

