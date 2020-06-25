e-paper
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: Encounter underway in J-K’s Sopore after terrorists attack CRPF jawans and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Jun 25, 2020 08:57 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Army jawans faced gunfire from terrorists after CRPF and police busted a hideout.
Army jawans faced gunfire from terrorists after CRPF and police busted a hideout. (ANI/Representative Photo)
         

Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in north Kashmir’s Sopore

The army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel launched a cordon and search operation after receiving inputs from Jammu and Kashmir Police about the presence of terrorists in the area. Read more here.

Apple acquires startup Fleetsmith to manage corporate Macs, iPads

Apple has acquired a startup called Fleetsmith that helps businesses manage Apple’s Mac and iPad devices used by employees and enhance these devices’ enterprise features. Read more here.

The enigma of Novak Djokovic: Tennis hero turns antagonist in time of Covid-19

If there was no coronavirus, Djokovic would’ve in all probability tied Federer and Nadal for Slam numbers sometime next year. But there is no ‘if’ before coronavirus; the global pandemic has already had an irreversible impact on the world of the sport. Read more here.

Happy birthday Karisma Kapoor: 20 best photos with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur from her family album

From lunches to birthday parties, the super close-knit Kapoor family misses no opportunity to get together and have a whale of a time. Karisma Kapoor often enjoys family time and shares glimpses of the same on Instagram. Read more here.

A monsoon treat: Explore these cycling routes around the country to satiate your wanderlust, and beat the coronavirus blues

With the absence of automobile traffic, the cyclists have taken to the streets. Whether it is for commute to work or for the benefit of exercise, we are seeing a surge of people opting for biking around rather than take public transport or their cars. Read more here.

Pregnant Jamia student Safoora Zargar released from jail on bail

Jamia Millia Islamia student Safoora Zargar has been released from jail. Zargar, who is pregnant, secured bail from Delhi High Court. Zargar is charged under anti-terror UAPA law in Delhi violence cases. Watch.

