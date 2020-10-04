News updates from Hindustan Times: FIR registered against Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap in connection with former RJD leader Anil Kumar Sadhu’s murder and all the latest news

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 21:01 IST

Tejashwi, Tej Pratap named in FIR in murder of former RJD leader in Purnia

The Bihar Police have registered an FIR against six people including leader of state’s opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Mahua MLA, Tej Pratap Yadav, senior RJD leader Anil Kumar Sadhu and three unidentified assailants in connection with murder of former secretary (SC/ST cell) of the state unit of the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) Shakti Mallik on Sunday. Read more.

Compensation issue to states likely to be resolved at GST Council meet on Monday

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting on Monday to finalise modalities to compensate states for their revenue shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore in the current financial year is expected to be stormy as opposition-ruled states - Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal - have not yet opted either of the two borrowing options, two officials aware of the development said on Sunday. Read more.

Bhim Army chief wants ‘Y’ security cover for Hathras gang-rape victim’s family

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad visited the family of Hathras gang-rape victim on Sunday and demanded that ‘Y’ security cover be provided to them. “I demand ‘Y security’ for the family or I’ll take them to my house, they aren’t safe here. We want an inquiry to be done under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge”, he said. Read more.

Kriti Sanon, Swara Bhasker slam BJP MLA for saying instilling ‘sanskaar’ in daughters can prevent rapes: ‘So messed up’

Actors Kriti Sanon, Swara Bhasker and Pooja Bedi have slammed Surendra Singh, BJP MLA from the Bairia constituency in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia, who is facing flak for his remark that rapes can be stopped if parents inculcate good values in their daughters. The actors said that his mindset needs to change. Read more.

Watch: Rahul Gandhi rides tractor, addresses farmers on Day 1 of Punjab protest

Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi started his 3-day protest in Punjab against the latest agriculture reforms brought in by the National Democratic Alliance government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Gandhi led a tractor rally from Badni Kalan to Jatpura, and also addressed gatherings of farmers. Watch full video here.

IPL 2020: Quinton De Kock, pacers pave the way for Mumbai Indians’ comprehensive win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Defending champions Mumbai Indians recorded their third win of the IPL 2020, getting the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Quinton de Kock’s half-century, along with some solid hitting at the death by Kieron Pollard and the Pandya brothers lifted MI to a strong 208/5, in reply to which SRH were kept to 174/7, with fast bowlers Trent Boult, James Pattinson and Jasprit Bumrah picking up two wickets each. Read more.

Anand Mahindra shares Matrix-inspired question, Abhishek Bachchan responds

If you are one among those who have seen the popular science-fiction movie Matrix, you may remember the scene where the protagonist Neo is given a choice to take one of two pills, a red one or a blue one. While the red pill would open his eyes to reality and the blue pill would make him see life from behind rose-coloured glasses. Read more.