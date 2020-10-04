Anand Mahindra shares Matrix-inspired question, Abhishek Bachchan responds

it-s-viral

If you are one among those who have seen the popular science-fiction movie Matrix, you may remember the scene where the protagonist Neo is given a choice to take one of two pills, a red one or a blue one. While the red pill would open his eyes to reality and the blue pill would make him see life from behind rose-coloured glasses. Since then, “Which pill would you take” has emerged as a popular form of an online game among netizens. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has now joined the trend with his latest tweet. His post prompted several people to share their responses, including actor Abhishek Bachchan.

“Tricky. Because they ask about two pills. If it was just one, the answer would be a no-brainer. My Sunday might just go in figuring out the second pill to choose,” reads the caption by Mahindra. Take a look at the post he shared:

Tricky. Because they ask about two pills. If it was just one, the answer would be a no-brainer...My Sunday might just go in figuring out the second pill to choose... pic.twitter.com/bwbg4TnLa0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 4, 2020

Posted on October 4, the tweet has garnered over 2,400 likes and many responses from netizens. While some shared which pills they would like to take, others explained why they want to choose certain options.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan also responded with his choices.

2,9 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 4, 2020

Here’s what others had to say:

Pill no 5 Twice — Kunal Shah (@kunna2money) October 4, 2020

Pill no. 2 twice. Be self sufficient and relentless in pursuit of bettering oneself. — Aishani (@aishanibansal) October 4, 2020

I believe if I have pill no.2 then I would have everything else which other pills are offering except pill no. 3, 7 and 8.



Pill no.8 no need, coz I look younger than my age.



Pill no.3 I don't need coz i don't want change any body part.



So I will choose pill no.2 and 7. — Sourav Jain (@souravvjain) October 4, 2020

Which options would you choose?